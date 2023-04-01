Home States Tamil Nadu

Rs 3.55-crore Kunnam bus depot welcome, but expedite project, locals urge TN government

They urged the government for speedy completion of the depot and ply additional buses in order to put an end to woes like students travelling on the footboard.

Published: 01st April 2023 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2023 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

The recently-inaugurated Kunnam bus stand in Perambalur district | Express

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR:   The announcement of a bus depot at Kunnam in the district for Rs 3.55 crore during the state assembly session on Wednesday has come as a relief for locals, who have in the past resorted to even protests condemning the lack of sufficient bus services to the area.

They urged the government for speedy completion of the depot and ply additional buses to put an end to woes like students travelling on the footboard. Currently, the district’s lone TNSTC bus depot at Thuraimangalam witnesses the arrival and departure of 96 buses, including 32 town services. Five buses are also kept on standby.

However, the lack of sufficient bus services in Kunnam taluk and surrounding areas like Kadur, Sathanur, Mungilpadi, Adhanur, Kottarai, and Veppur often forces the public and students to resort to footboard travelling, complain locals. Following various protests and submission of petitions with the Collectorate and via the Ungal Thoguthiyil Mudhalamaichar (CM in your constituency) portal demanding additional bus services, Transport Minister SS Sivasankar in the state assembly on Wednesday announced of the project for a new bus depot at Kunnam.

Welcoming the announcement, R Ashok, a resident of Kunnam, pointed to the difficulties locals currently face in reaching their destination in time and how farmers are not able to transport their produce to the market. The government should hence construct the depot immediately, he said. When contacted, a senior official at the bus depot in Thuraimangalam said that the site for the depot at Kunnam will be selected soon. “The depot will help in bringing sufficient buses to Kunnam and surrounding villages.

School students can be prevented from footboard travelling. The area will also develop with industries and other commercial establishments," the official said.

Meanwhile, G Parthiban of Sathanur said, "There is no transportation facility for tourists to reach the national fossil park, Karai and Kottarai-Marudaiyaru dam. Those routes with schools and colleges that lack sufficient bus services should be inspected and additional buses brought in."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kunnam TN assembly TNSTC bus depot
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Gujarat's move to cancel excess NFSA ration cards set to rob 5 lakh tribals  of right to food
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Parties using food aggregators, kids to reach freebies?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi takes 'April Fool' dig at Congress, says some people have given 'supari' to malign him
A day after students at Kalakshetra protested against teaching staff for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police conducted an investigation on March 31, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment case: Assistant professor Hari Padman booked after CM's assurance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp