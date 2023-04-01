Home States Tamil Nadu

Sathankulam custodial death case: Madras High Court asks CBI to file counter in cop's bail plea

Sridhar stated that he has been incarcerated for nearly three years and this is the fourth such petition being filed by him before the HC.

Published: 01st April 2023 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2023 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

A protest staged near the district court in Madurai seeking justice for the alleged custodial deaths at Sathankulam.

File photo of a protest staged near the district court in Madurai seeking justice for the alleged custodial deaths at Sathankulam. (File Photo | K K Sundar)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday sought CBI's response on a bail petition moved by former police inspector S Sridhar, who is one of the key accused in Sathankulam custodial death case.

Sridhar, who was working as the station house officer of Sathankulam police station in Thoothukudi, was arrested in July 2020 for the brutal assault of two traders- P Jeyaraj and his son Beniks-- in police custody. Nine other policemen from the station were also arrested in the case but one of them died due to Covid-19, a month later. While the trial is underway, Sridhar has approached the high court seeking bail.

Sridhar stated that he has been incarcerated for nearly three years and this is the fourth such petition being filed by him before the HC. So far, 47 witnesses, including two star witnesses, have been examined out of 132 total witnesses in the case, he pointed out. "This itself has taken almost three years to complete and examining the rest of the witnesses may take at least five more years," he added. Citing a judgment passed by the Supreme Court while granting bail to a man in 2021, Sridhar claimed that the said judgment would also apply to his case and sought bail.

Justice G Ilangovan, who heard the plea, directed the CBI to file a counter affidavit and adjourned the case to April 10.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sathankulam case Sathankulam custodial death case custodial death case
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Gujarat's move to cancel excess NFSA ration cards set to rob 5 lakh tribals  of right to food
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Parties using food aggregators, kids to reach freebies?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi takes 'April Fool' dig at Congress, says some people have given 'supari' to malign him
A day after students at Kalakshetra protested against teaching staff for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police conducted an investigation on March 31, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment case: Assistant professor Hari Padman booked after CM's assurance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp