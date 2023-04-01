Home States Tamil Nadu

Thoothukudi corporation passes surplus budget after six years

Thoothukudi corporation has passed a surplus budget after a gap of six years.

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  Thoothukudi corporation has passed a surplus budget after a gap of six years. This would be helpful to fulfil the needs of the public, said Mayor NP Jegan Periyasamy during the council meeting on Friday.

Presenting the budget, the mayor said the budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 is pegged at a surplus of Rs 1.12 crore on account of revenue, Rs 7.5 crore for drinking water and drainage funds, and Rs 1.76 crore for education. Commissioner Dinesh Kumar, deputy mayor Jenitta, zonal presidents Annalachmi, Kalaiselvi, Balagurusamy and other members took part.

The council meeting passed over 18 resolutions, such as the collection of temporary property taxes from those dwelling at poramboke lands, and to build of six badminton courts. During the meeting, congress councillors, led by Chandrabose, wore black dresses to condemn the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as MP.

