Tribal farmers of TN's Yelagiri seek agriculture office

By Express News Service

TIRUPATTUR: More than 5,000 tribal farmers from Yelagiri in Tirupattur district demand an agriculture office in the area as the nearest one is located 20 km away, in Jolarpettai, from where they have to collect government subsidies, seeds, fertilisers and other agri products.

In Yelagiri, a picturesque hill station, farming is the main economic activity. The place is known for producing different varieties of crops including fruits like mangoes, guavas, jackfruits, and bananas during spring season (February to May) and vegetables such as tomatoes, beans, and cabbage all through the year. However, the tribal farmers who have been farming in the 14 hamlets for generations, take their produce to Jolarpettai as the agriculture office in their region was closed decades back.

The farmers who hail from small and middle-class backgrounds depend on government subsidies for their livelihood. Kuppulingam, a tribal farmer from the region said that he has to travel from the hilltop of Yelagiri to Jolarpettai to collect government subsidies at least five times a month. This results in spending Rs 300 per month from the meagre amount he earns.

Furthermore, farmers have to transport their produce as well which adds to their expenses. "I spent a whole day traveling to the office. This is a waste of energy and money," said GK Ramaswamy, another tribal farmer from Yelagiri.

"I have been involved in farming for decades but am still not aware of the various agricultural schemes available. If an office is here, we could frequently visit and collect all such information," said Mahalingam, a farmer. Despite numerous petitions from the farmers for a new office, there has been no response from the officials, said Sridevi, CEO of Yelagiri Hill Tribal Farmer's Company Limited.

When contacted by TNIE, Tirupattur Agriculture Officer Radha, who acknowledged the distress of the tribal farmers, stated that she had already requested the collector to address the issue and come up with a solution soon.

