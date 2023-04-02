Home States Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Man arrested under Pocso for harassing daughter

The 38-year-old accused was arrested at the Delhi Airport when he entered the country from the US.

Published: 02nd April 2023 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2023 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO-childabuse

Express Illustration.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Two years after a complaint was lodged against a man for sexually harassing his daughter, the Tambaram police arrested the accused and remanded him in judicial custody. The police had filed a case against the man 16 months back after directions from the high court.

The 38-year-old accused was arrested at the Delhi Airport when he entered the country from the US. He had fled the country after the Tambaram AWPS police registered a case under sections 12 (sexual harassment on children) and 17 (abetment to the crime) of Pocso Act and 67B (showing sexually explicit content to children) of IT Act, in November 2021. The victim is a 14-year-old girl, said the police.

The accused and his brother-in-law had been harassing the victim since January 2021. The police are still searching for the brother-in-law who is absconding. The victim’s mother had lodged a complaint, however, the police did not register a case.

“After running from pillar to post, the mother of the victim lodged a petition in the high court. On the direction of the court, the police registered a case,” said advocate Ashok, representing the victim. The police said the man showed obscene pictures to his daughter, laughed about sharing her with her uncle and cousins and threatened to murder her.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sexually harassing daughter Pocso Act
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Gujarat's move to cancel excess NFSA ration cards set to rob 5 lakh tribals  of right to food
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Parties using food aggregators, kids to reach freebies?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi takes 'April Fool' dig at Congress, says some people have given 'supari' to malign him
A day after students at Kalakshetra protested against teaching staff for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police conducted an investigation on March 31, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment case: Assistant professor Hari Padman booked after CM's assurance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp