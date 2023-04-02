Chennai: Man arrested under Pocso for harassing daughter

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two years after a complaint was lodged against a man for sexually harassing his daughter, the Tambaram police arrested the accused and remanded him in judicial custody. The police had filed a case against the man 16 months back after directions from the high court.

The 38-year-old accused was arrested at the Delhi Airport when he entered the country from the US. He had fled the country after the Tambaram AWPS police registered a case under sections 12 (sexual harassment on children) and 17 (abetment to the crime) of Pocso Act and 67B (showing sexually explicit content to children) of IT Act, in November 2021. The victim is a 14-year-old girl, said the police.

The accused and his brother-in-law had been harassing the victim since January 2021. The police are still searching for the brother-in-law who is absconding. The victim’s mother had lodged a complaint, however, the police did not register a case.

“After running from pillar to post, the mother of the victim lodged a petition in the high court. On the direction of the court, the police registered a case,” said advocate Ashok, representing the victim. The police said the man showed obscene pictures to his daughter, laughed about sharing her with her uncle and cousins and threatened to murder her.

