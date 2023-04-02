India's share in mobile data production increased from 2 per cent to 22 per cent in last 10 years: Governor

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: India's share in global mobile data production increased from 2% to 22% in the last decade, said Governor RN Ravi on Saturday. The governor attended golden jubilee celebrations at Rajapalayam Raju's College in Rajapalayam and the 60th college day event at Ayya Nadar Janaki Ammal College in Sivakasi on the day.



Addressing students, he said the country has moved forward in every field in the last ten years. "Fifty years ago, our country made significant progress in the field of information technology but was still behind in digital and AI sectors. Until ten years ago, the country's share in global mobile data production was just 2%. However, it has now risen to 22 %, which is a remarkable achievement," he said adding that India is among the top mobile data producer countries in the world.



"India is among the very few countries that have already rolled out 5G and started working on 6G services. The world expects India to be the engine of global economic recovery. Today, we are also among the fastest-growing countries in science and technology," he said.



Pointing to the massive increase in the number of start-ups, the governor said about a decade ago, the country had less than 500 start-ups, and today it is nearing 100,000. "Further, we have already started working on the production of green hydroxyl, which is going to be the energy of the future, and our target is to produce sufficient green hydroxyl and export it worldwide by 2030," he said.

ALSO READ| With mobile data speed rising 115 per cent amid 5G play, India ahead of some G20 nations: Ookla

Meanwhile, CPM party members staged a black flag protest and a road blockade in Rajapalayam to condemn the governor for his remarks earlier about Karl Marx, not approving the bill for banning online rummy, and not taking action to exempt Tamil Nadu from the NEET examination. Around 77 party members, including six women, were detained by the police during the protest.

VIRUDHUNAGAR: India's share in global mobile data production increased from 2% to 22% in the last decade, said Governor RN Ravi on Saturday. The governor attended golden jubilee celebrations at Rajapalayam Raju's College in Rajapalayam and the 60th college day event at Ayya Nadar Janaki Ammal College in Sivakasi on the day. Addressing students, he said the country has moved forward in every field in the last ten years. "Fifty years ago, our country made significant progress in the field of information technology but was still behind in digital and AI sectors. Until ten years ago, the country's share in global mobile data production was just 2%. However, it has now risen to 22 %, which is a remarkable achievement," he said adding that India is among the top mobile data producer countries in the world. "India is among the very few countries that have already rolled out 5G and started working on 6G services. The world expects India to be the engine of global economic recovery. Today, we are also among the fastest-growing countries in science and technology," he said. Pointing to the massive increase in the number of start-ups, the governor said about a decade ago, the country had less than 500 start-ups, and today it is nearing 100,000. "Further, we have already started working on the production of green hydroxyl, which is going to be the energy of the future, and our target is to produce sufficient green hydroxyl and export it worldwide by 2030," he said. ALSO READ| With mobile data speed rising 115 per cent amid 5G play, India ahead of some G20 nations: Ookla Meanwhile, CPM party members staged a black flag protest and a road blockade in Rajapalayam to condemn the governor for his remarks earlier about Karl Marx, not approving the bill for banning online rummy, and not taking action to exempt Tamil Nadu from the NEET examination. Around 77 party members, including six women, were detained by the police during the protest.