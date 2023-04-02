Tamil Nadu: Long exposure to UV rays takes toll on salt pan workers eye health

S Godson Wisely Dass By

THOOTHUKUDI: Going by the findings of a recent medical camp, grinding away in the boundless salt pans in sweltering summer year after year seems to have taken a toll on the workers' eyesight. Out of 544 employees examined from five major salt pan industrial clusters in the district, as many as 302 (55.5%) suffered from mild to profound visual impairment. The tested employees were aged between 18 and 93 years, while their mean age was calculated as around 47 years. The traditional livelihood, which exposes workers to the sun's UV radiations for long hours while spreading out brine for evaporation, is prevalent in Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Nagapattinam, Viluppuram and Kancheepuram districts. With salt pans spread across 22 villages along the coastal strip, Thoothukudi employs over 25,000 salt pan labourers, which is the highest in the state. The unorganised sector workers federation, district administration, NSDL database management Ltd and Sankara Nethralaya Hospital organised an eye health camp at Mudukkukadu, Rajapandi Nagar, Kallurani and SV Puram from February 6 to 10. The salt pan workers were examined regarding visual/ocular/general and occupational symptoms, distant and near vision, refractive error assessment, anterior segment/ocular surface examination, non-contact intraocular pressure assessment and posterior segment/retinal examination using non-mydriatic fundus cameras. As many as 402 women and 142 men, who carry out intense work for around 6 to 12 hours daily, turned up for the check-up. According to a consolidated report, 302 workers (55.5%) suffered from mild to profound visual impairment. "At least 332 (69.1%) workers reported experiencing symptoms of glare from brine and salt crystals, 29 (6 %) reported allergies/blisters/lesions, while four workers said to have suffered chemical injuries in the eye," the camp report revealed. Based on the findings, Sankara Nethralaya doctors prescribed new spectacles for 364 workers, cataract surgery for 116, and further examination for 162 workers. Speaking to TNIE, Dr Rashima Asokan, Department of Occupational Optometry Services, Sankara Nethralaya Medical Research Foundation, said salt pan workers are constantly exposed to the sun's radiant heat energy and the high concentration of salt in the immediate atmosphere makes them susceptible to a wide range of morbidities. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The New Indian Express (@newindianexpress) "The reflected sunlight from brine and salt crystals causes glare and associated visual discomfort, one of the frequently reported ophthalmic symptoms. These workers are also not made aware of the need to wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits. They should at least wear spectacles with a photochromatic coating to mitigate exposure to UV rays from the sun as well as the reflection from salt crystals. Studies have shown that keeping up the visual ability of the employees with the visual demand of respective work will reduce absenteeism and improve productivity," she said. Pointing out that the district administration has created a database about salt pan workers, which can be accessed for future needs and regular follow-up, district collector Dr K Senthil Raj told TNIE that the workers suffering from various ailments are provided medicines free of cost under the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme, spectacles by the Tamil Nadu Health System Project and options to avail medical treatment under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS) or Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) and ESI. "The salt pan owners have been instructed to provide basic facilities like toilets, drinking water, and safety gear like gloves, cooling glasses, and boots to the workers within 14 days. The labour enforcement and welfare department will be overseeing compliance with this instruction," he said. Meanwhile, unorganised sector workers federation coordinator M Krishnamoorthy has urged the state government to make functional the 'occupational social and environmental health wing' formed under medical and rural health services. "Though the G.O. to this effect was passed in June 2020, the wing has not come into force so far," he said. Eye condition googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); No. of affected workers Profound Vision Impairment 34 Severe Impairment 38 Moderate Vision Impairment 85 Mild Vision Impairment 145 Total 302 Ocular and ocular-surface morbidities No. of affected workers Pinguecula 126 (23.1%) Pterygium 60 (11 %) Conjunctival Pigmentation 138 (25.3%) Other observations No. of affected workers Symptoms of glare 332(69.1%) Vision difficulty 371 (68.1%) Allergies/blisters/lesions 29 (6 %) Chemical injuries 4 Diabetes Mellitus 47 (8.6%) WorkRelated Musculoskeletal Disorder 111 (23.1%) Hypertension 54 (10 %) Hip and Lower back pain 73 (15.2%)

"The reflected sunlight from brine and salt crystals causes glare and associated visual discomfort, one of the frequently reported ophthalmic symptoms. These workers are also not made aware of the need to wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits. They should at least wear spectacles with a photochromatic coating to mitigate exposure to UV rays from the sun as well as the reflection from salt crystals. Studies have shown that keeping up the visual ability of the employees with the visual demand of respective work will reduce absenteeism and improve productivity," she said.Pointing out that the district administration has created a database about salt pan workers, which can be accessed for future needs and regular follow-up, district collector Dr K Senthil Raj told TNIE that the workers suffering from various ailments are provided medicines free of cost under the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme, spectacles by the Tamil Nadu Health System Project and options to avail medical treatment under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS) or Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) and ESI. "The salt pan owners have been instructed to provide basic facilities like toilets, drinking water, and safety gear like gloves, cooling glasses, and boots to the workers within 14 days. The labour enforcement and welfare department will be overseeing compliance with this instruction," he said.Meanwhile, unorganised sector workers federation coordinator M Krishnamoorthy has urged the state government to make functional the 'occupational social and environmental health wing' formed under medical and rural health services. "Though the G.O. to this effect was passed in June 2020, the wing has not come into force so far," he said.