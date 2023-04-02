Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu government makes e-procurement system must

With this landmark reform, the government headed by CM MK Stalin has taken a giant step forward towards transparent and accountable governance, the release added.

Published: 02nd April 2023 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2023 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

MKStalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The state government on Saturday said the e-procurement system has been made mandatory for all procurements by the government and public sector entities from April 1, and necessary amendments will be made in the Tamil Nadu Transparency in Tenders Rules for this purpose. 

“With this landmark reform, the government headed by CM MK Stalin has taken a giant step forward towards transparent and accountable governance. Except in specific cases, any new bid floated after April 1 outside this portal would be termed as a violation of procedure,” the release added.

The release explained the procurement for categories specifically mentioned under Section 16 of the TNTIT Act and those governed by the procedure related to projects funded by international financial agencies would not come under the purview of this order.

The bids which have already been floated in offline mode before April 1, and are at various stages of procurement would be completed offline. All tendering activities for new tenders from April 1 should be done on https://tntenders.gov.in.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
e-procurement CM MK Stalin Tenders Rules
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Gujarat's move to cancel excess NFSA ration cards set to rob 5 lakh tribals  of right to food
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Parties using food aggregators, kids to reach freebies?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi takes 'April Fool' dig at Congress, says some people have given 'supari' to malign him
A day after students at Kalakshetra protested against teaching staff for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police conducted an investigation on March 31, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment case: Assistant professor Hari Padman booked after CM's assurance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp