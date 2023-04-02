Tamil Nadu government makes e-procurement system must

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government on Saturday said the e-procurement system has been made mandatory for all procurements by the government and public sector entities from April 1, and necessary amendments will be made in the Tamil Nadu Transparency in Tenders Rules for this purpose.

“With this landmark reform, the government headed by CM MK Stalin has taken a giant step forward towards transparent and accountable governance. Except in specific cases, any new bid floated after April 1 outside this portal would be termed as a violation of procedure,” the release added.

The release explained the procurement for categories specifically mentioned under Section 16 of the TNTIT Act and those governed by the procedure related to projects funded by international financial agencies would not come under the purview of this order.

The bids which have already been floated in offline mode before April 1, and are at various stages of procurement would be completed offline. All tendering activities for new tenders from April 1 should be done on https://tntenders.gov.in.

