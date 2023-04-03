EPS thanks all those who backed him for AIADMK chief

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/SALEM: Newly elected AIADMK general secretary K Palaniswami said that his elevation was proof of democratic ideals in AIADMK, in his thanksgiving message on Sunday, days after being elected unanimously as the party chief. Palaniswami thanked all those who had backed him and said his elevation to the post showed that the “last man” could become a stakeholder in the top hierarchy.

EPS welcomed at Thalaivasal in

Salem on Sunday | Express

Palaniswami was given a grand welcome at Thalaivasal on Sunday when he was en route to his hometown. Speaking in their midst, he said “Former Chief Ministers MGR and Jayalalithaa faced several troubles and overcame all of them to score historic victories. We are facing similar problems, and we will also overcome them. You have given me the post of general secretary, I will work hard for the victory of AIADMK in the upcoming Parliament and Assembly elections.”

In a statement, he said he was happy that he was democratically elected as the party’s supreme leader and not “based on birth”. He also recalled his initial days as a branch secretary in Salem and said the party has recognised his work and honesty and made him the general secretary.

