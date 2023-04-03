Loco pilots work for upto nine hours without access to toilets

Jose K Joseph By

TIRUCHY: From steam engines to modern high-speed trains, a lot has changed in the Indian Railways over the years. But one thing that hasn’t? Loco pilots on most of the Railways’ locomotives still work up to nine hours -- sometimes more -- without access to that most basic of requirements: a toilet. In 2016, the National Human Rights Commission ordered the Railways to provide air conditioning and toilets in the engine rooms for the pilots. By the end of last year, less than 200 locomotives, including Vande Bharat trains, had provided the loos. TNIE spoke to 20 loco pilots, including women, and learned of their unending plight that has forced some to resort to wearing adult diapers.

“We have to deboard from the engine cabinet and use the toilets on the platforms or run to the nearest coach. But, you have to accomplish this within the train’s scheduled halt. Thus, most of us avoid taking much water or food while on duty, which can go up to 11 hours at a stretch. This causes health issues, especially kidney stones, among many of the loco pilots,” said a senior loco pilot with over 15 years of experience. The pilot is taking treatment for kidney-related ailments.

“The retention of urine would lead to chronic urinary tract infection. This can also lead to serious kidney ailments. Women are likely to face pelvic infection and its consequences. Since they are using diapers they may face rashes and other problems,” said Dr Shanthi Ravindranath, an eminent gynaecologist and general secretary of the Doctors Association for Social Equality.

Would the Railways take action on pilots for using the toilet during duty hours? No, said the loco pilots. But the formalities involved in doing so can be embarrassing to say the least. “We can even stop the train at the nearest station or take some additional time in the halting station to use the toilets. But, this would have to go on record and every official would come to know that the loco pilot is taking a toilet break. Many pilots, especially women, find this too embarrassing and avoid going through these formalities,” explained a loco pilot.

Most of the women loco pilots said the Railways has to change the situation. “It was a moment of pride when I became a loco pilot. But, how many are willing to work in this inhumane work environment that forces women to use adult diapers during duty,” a woman loco pilot asked. Prominent union leaders said this is the situation across the country.

When TNIE raised these issues, Southern Railways said, “Toilet has been provided in some locomotives, but there are some design issues. Hence, the Research Designs and Standards Organisation has been approached to create a safe and better design that can ensure toilets in all locomotives.”

