Tamil Nadu: High-tension power consumers have to install harmonic filters 

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) has asked high-tension (HT) power consumers and prosumers (people who both produce and consume electricity) to install harmonic filters to maintain a good voltage profile in the power network.

Harmonics are caused by nonlinear loads on a power system that convert AC line voltage to DC. Typically, electric current is produced as a sine wave (AC current) and these loads draw power that is not a sine wave (DC current), and as a result, produce harmonics. When non-linear loads like motors and heaters and welding machines are used, harmonics flow into the electrical system, leading to voltage fluctuations, equipment damage and even power outages.

The TNERC order says that while harmonics are inevitable, they should be kept within the limits set by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) standard 519-2014. The commission ordered that a penalty of a maximum of 10% in steps of a 1% increase will be levied on the monthly current consumption charges against consumers who have not set up harmonic filters. In case the harmonics are not brought within prescribed limits even after 12 months, the licensee should issue a 30 days supply disconnection notice to the consumer, prosumer and charging station for non-compliance.

BMS (TNEB Engineers’ wing) state general secretary E Natarajan, who is also an IEEE member, told TNIE that the move is good for the power utility, as it can maintain a healthy voltage profile and earn revenue through penalties. “As a few HT consumers produce harmonics, Tangedco faces equipment failures and has to increase maintenance. Now, there is a chance to put a full stop to these tasks thanks to TNERC issuing proper orders.”

