Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Pamban locals recall fond memories as iconic railway bridge is dismantled

The Pamban bridge was opened for rail transport on February 24, 1914, to connect Mandapam on the mainland with Rameswaram island situated in the Gulf of Mannar.

Published: 03rd April 2023 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2023 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Tracks have been removed from the old Pamban bridge in Rameswaram as services on the bridge has been suspended | Express

Tracks have been removed from the old Pamban bridge in Rameswaram as services on the bridge has been suspended | Express

By M S Thanaraj
Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM:  With screeching echoes of the past chugging along their heavy hearts, residents in the Pamban area recently witnessed the dismantling of the oldest sea bridge in India. Those who gathered to observe the wrecking spoke of bygone days they spent on the bridge’s pedestrian pathway, inside the trains and on the shores just watching the trains whizz over the mighty Pamban rail bridge that connected Rameswaram with the mainland for well over a 100 years. 

All train services on the route were suspended in December last, after a monitoring device placed by experts from IIT-Madras revealed excessive vibrations on the bridge leading to safety concerns. Soon after, railway officials completely suspended the services and said works for constructing a new bridge would begin soon. Rail tracks on 889 metres connecting Mandapam and the bridge have been dismantled so far, while works to take apart 275 metres of tracks leading to Rameswaram will be taken up soon.

The Pamban bridge was opened for rail transport on February 24, 1914, to connect Mandapam on the mainland with Rameswaram island situated in the Gulf of Mannar. It was the only way to travel between the two locations until a road bridge was built parallel to the sea link in 1988. As mentioned in the book ‘Marvels of the South Indian Railway’ published by the Railway Heritage Centre Southern Railway, Tiruchy, the bridge was designed by the Scherzer Rolling Lift Bridge Company of Chicago and was constructed by the UK firm Head Wrightson & Co Ltd.

Works for the new sea link have now been taken up by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) at a cost of `535 crore. Speaking to TNIE, a senior official from Southern Railway said the dismantling works will be completed in the coming days. “We have also raised fences from both sides of the structure to prevent the public from entering the work site. The works are underway in a high-paced manner. Approach girder launching has been 76% completed, track linking work has been 60% completed, fabrication of lift span 98%, and fabrication of towers have been 67% finished. The new bridge is likely to be ready in a couple of months,” the official added.

Meanwhile, not everyone in Pamban area has yet come to terms with the dismantling of the iconic bridge. Former panchayat president M Patrick said, “I have been seeing this bridge for the last 50 years. In my opinion, the bridge was as strong now as I first saw it. We all have spent many days on the pedestrian path and the centenary celebrations of the sea link were a huge moment for us. Crores of people have travelled over this structure. It is very saddening to see the tracks being taken apart now. The bridge should have been left as it is since it is a technical marvel and a historical monument.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
residents Pamban area sea bridge
India Matters
Assistant professor Hari Padman (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment issue: Faculty arrested by Chennai police
Police examining the materials recovered from the bag, which the suspect discarded after the attack on the passengers on the train near Elathur in Kozhikode 
Kerala: Three dead, eight injured as man sets co-passenger on fire in train
Screengrab of the video posted by BJP on Twitter
BJP steps up offensive against Cong, releases video of ‘corruption’
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI policy meet and macroeconomic data to guide market this week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp