Tiruchy Corporation plans to expand scope of Integrated Command and Control Centre

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: From being the nerve centre of the corporation's e-office operations, the Tiruchy Corporation is planning to expand the scope of its Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC). The facility operating in Tiruchy Corporation's main office now has an Integrated Mobile Command and Control Centre facility, a mobile office unit with drones, computers and CCTV cameras specially designed to handle emergency situations.

Senior officials have said that they were planning to consult expert opinion to make the ICCC and its mobile centre vehicle more useful. "The ICCC's mobile vehicle has drones, CCTV cameras, and four computers. It is like an office on wheels. The main purpose of this vehicle is to ensure a mobile office for the corporation team during emergency situations like floods and other disasters."

"Similarly, the ICCC is responsible for handling our e-office operations. But, in the long run, we'll have to expand the scope of these facilities to make it more useful for our daily requirements," an assistant commissioner said. Senior officials said that they would soon make the mobile unit part of the corporation's daily operations.

"We don't want our mobile office units to stay idle, to be used only during emergency situations. We have to make it part of our daily operational requirements. Therefore, we are planning to approach a consultancy to expand the scope of the ICCC and its mobile office. This would make such a system more efficient," a senior official said.

Though this is a welcoming move, the moot question is why the town planners have not considered the scope of ICCC and its mobile office unit before establishing it.

"ICCC is part of the centre's smart city vision and they have mentioned the mobile unit as an essential part of its operation. But, they have not considered how a small city like Tiruchy would use such a system on a daily basis, and hence the mobile control unit has been lying idle in front of the ICCC for the last two weeks. We will not allow such a situation to continue," an officer requesting said, requesting anonymity.

