Chennai firm eyes making 100 per cent indigenous drone in a year  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai-based Garuda Aerospace is planning a partnership with 120 companies for the production of drones. The partnership will be in the form of joint ventures, technology transfers and supplier arrangements. Notable partners include BEML, TIDCO and Adani-backed General Aeronautics.

The company said the partnerships will help achieve complete indigenisation of drone manufacturing.

Responding to TNIE’s query, Agnishwar Jayaprakash, founder and chief executive of Garuda Aerospace, said the company targets the production of 25,000 drones in the next 12 months, and 1 lakh drones in the next 24 months.

Garuda Aerospace hopes to make 75 per cent localisation from the present 40 per cent, and is aiming at 100% localisation in drone manufacturing within a year. “We have a lot of like-minded startups contributing towards making drones in India with 100 per cent indigenous parts. This process will take time, but it’s underway.”

The initiative will develop a complete manufacturing ecosystem of battery motor and 75 other components required for drone production. Currently, 80% of drone parts are originating from China. The recent discovery of lithium in Jammu and Kashmir has presented immense opportunities for Garuda Aerospace to reduce dependency.

CHENNAI: Chennai-based Garuda Aerospace is planning a partnership with 120 companies for the production of drones. The partnership will be in the form of joint ventures, technology transfers and supplier arrangements. Notable partners include BEML, TIDCO and Adani-backed General Aeronautics. The company said the partnerships will help achieve complete indigenisation of drone manufacturing. Responding to TNIE’s query, Agnishwar Jayaprakash, founder and chief executive of Garuda Aerospace, said the company targets the production of 25,000 drones in the next 12 months, and 1 lakh drones in the next 24 months. Garuda Aerospace hopes to make 75 per cent localisation from the present 40 per cent, and is aiming at 100% localisation in drone manufacturing within a year. “We have a lot of like-minded startups contributing towards making drones in India with 100 per cent indigenous parts. This process will take time, but it’s underway.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The initiative will develop a complete manufacturing ecosystem of battery motor and 75 other components required for drone production. Currently, 80% of drone parts are originating from China. The recent discovery of lithium in Jammu and Kashmir has presented immense opportunities for Garuda Aerospace to reduce dependency.