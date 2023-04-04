Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK launches one-crore membership drive in Tamil Nadu

The drive, held online and offline, is being inaugurated ahead of the centenary year celebrations of former CM M Karunanidhi.

Published: 04th April 2023 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2023 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

DMK general secretary Durai Murugan

DMK general secretary and Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to strengthen grassroots-level support, the DMK began a two-month membership drive, ‘Udanpirappukalai Inaivom’ (Let us join as brothers), to enrol one crore new members. The drive, held online and offline, is being inaugurated ahead of the centenary year celebrations of former CM M Karunanidhi.

DMK general secretary Durai Murugan initiated the membership drive in The Nilgiris on Monday, and Chief Minister MK Stalin will inaugurate the drive in his Kolathur constituency on Tuesday. Marking the occasion, Stalin wrote a letter to party cadre, emphasising the importance of having a solid foundation, which could be achieved only through committed and dedicated members. 

Those who are interested can join online through www.udanpirappu.com. “Membership card will be issued after their details are verified by the district unit functionaries,” Stalin said. He recalled that DMK had, in the recent district secretaries meeting, resolved to enrol one crore new members. 

