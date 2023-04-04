MP’s promise to take action gives hope: Sudalaimadan’s daughter

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Following MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi’s reassurance on Saturday to arrest the former president of Udangudi town panchayat for the alleged abetment of conservancy staff Sudalaimadan’s suicide, the daughter of the deceased said the parliamentarian’s assurance has given her hope.

According to sources, Sudalaimadan attempted suicide on March 17 and died on March 23 without responding to treatment. “He did so after former president of Udangudi town panchayat Ayesha Kallasi, interfered in his works and hurled casteist slurs.

In connection with this, Kulasekarapattinam police registered a case against Ayesha and executive officer Babu under the sections of IPC and the SC/ST Act. Ensuing a protest, the name of the sitting president Hemairah was added to the FIR,” sources said.

“Hemairah was the proxy for Ayesha, who is her mother-in-law. Ayesha, who initially belonged to the AIADMK, served two terms as the town panchayat president for Udangudi during 2001-06 and 2011-16. However, she jumped ship to DMK a month ago,” sources added.

Sources further said District collector Dr K Senthil Raj, based on a report submitted by the investigation office, had assured to initiate actions against the culprits, to pacify the agitators and the family members while convincing them to receive the body of Sudalaimadan. However, the accused was not arrested and she has been absconding, sources said.

The locals allege that Ayesha was not arrested as she was close to Fisheries Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan irrespective of her previous party affiliations. Radhakrishnan, while visiting the family of Sudalaimadan, had handed over a Rs 2 lakh compensation too. Social activist V Gunaselan of Udangudi, commenting that the Tamil Nadu police have been known for their strength and diligence, suspected political interference to be causing the delay of the arrest of the accused.

Kanimozhi, who visited the bereaved family at Pudhucolony, consoled the family members on Sunday and handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh, issued as Sudalaimadan’s earned leaves and a monthly pension of `5,000 for Thangammal, his wife. Speaking to the press, Kanimozhi said that the accused in the suicide abetment case of Sudalaimadan will be arrested for sure while nullifying any political influence. “They will not be pitied for being DMK members. The government and Chief Minister MK Stalin want appropriate actions,” she added.

Uma Maheswari, the daughter of Sudalaimadan, told TNIE that she believes actions would be taken soon since Kanimozhi has said that the anticipatory bail applications by Ayesha, Babu and Hemairah were rejected twice. We will be happy only after the arrest of the accused, she added.

