Only BJP national leadership can finalise alliance: EPS

By Express News Service

SALEM: Only the national leadership of BJP can finalise the alliance and state leaders do not have decision-making powers, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Monday. This comes a day after TN BJP chief K Annamalai had said the alliance will be decided at the time of parliamentary elections.

Addressing media persons after paying homage to former chief ministers MG Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa at Anna Park, Palaniswami said, “The AIADMK has made its stand clear regarding the alliance with BJP for Lok Sabha elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and the party president JP Nadda have been talking to us regarding the alliance. National leaders of the BJP have said that the party remains in the AIADMK alliance in Tamil Nadu. As far as the BJP is concerned, only its central leadership will finalize alliances. Leaders in the state are not in a position to decide alliances.”

Earlier in the day, hundreds of AIADMK cadre led by former minister C Vijayabhaskar called on Palaniswami at his house in Highway Nagar and congratulated him upon his election as general secretary.

AIADMK executive panel to meet on April 7

Chennai: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has convened the executive committee meeting of the party on April 7 at the party headquarters. Office-bearers at the headquarters, district secretaries, secretaries of other states where AIADMK has its units, MPs, MLAs and executive committee members have been requested to take part in the meeting without fail.

This is the first meeting of the party’s executive committee after Palaniswami became general secretary. The meeting will be chaired by the party’s presidium chairman, A Thamizhmagan Hussain, and is expected to ratify the election of Palaniswami as general secretary and also discuss the future course of action.

