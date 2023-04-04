Home States Tamil Nadu

Only BJP national leadership can finalise alliance: EPS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and the party president JP Nadda have been talking to us regarding the alliance.

Published: 04th April 2023 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2023 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Edappadi K Palaniswami paying respects to former chief minister Jayalalithaa at Anna Park in Salem on Monday | V Sakthi

Edappadi K Palaniswami paying respects to former chief minister Jayalalithaa at Anna Park in Salem on Monday | V Sakthi

By Express News Service

SALEM: Only the national leadership of BJP can finalise the alliance and state leaders do not have decision-making powers, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Monday.  This comes a day after TN BJP chief K Annamalai had said the alliance will be decided at the time of parliamentary elections.

Addressing media persons after paying homage to former chief ministers MG Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa at Anna Park, Palaniswami said, “The AIADMK has made its stand clear regarding the alliance with BJP for Lok Sabha elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and the party president JP Nadda have been talking to us regarding the alliance. National leaders of the BJP have said that the party remains in the AIADMK alliance in Tamil Nadu. As far as the BJP is concerned, only its central leadership will finalize alliances. Leaders in the state are not in a position to decide alliances.”

Earlier in the day, hundreds of AIADMK cadre led by former minister C Vijayabhaskar called on Palaniswami at his house in Highway Nagar and congratulated him upon his election as general secretary. 

AIADMK executive panel to meet on April 7

Chennai: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has convened the executive committee meeting of the party on April 7 at the party headquarters. Office-bearers at the headquarters, district secretaries, secretaries of other states where AIADMK has its units, MPs, MLAs and executive committee members have been requested to take part in the meeting without fail.  

This is the first meeting of the party’s executive committee after Palaniswami became general secretary. The meeting will be chaired by the party’s presidium chairman, A Thamizhmagan Hussain, and is expected to ratify the election of Palaniswami as general secretary and also discuss the future course of action. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP AIADMK Edappadi K Palaniswami
India Matters
Image used for representative purposes only. (File photo | PTI)
India rejects China's renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh
A man travels by boat from one district to another to help people get clean water in Kochi, Kerala, India, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (File Photo | PTI)
Along Kerala's coastline, rising salinity means daily water struggle
An illustration of Akbar recieving the Akbar Nama from Abul Fazl published in a NCERT textbook. (Credits | NCERT.nic.in)
No Mughal courts, industrial revolution, Partition in revised UP Board syllabus
Police examining the materials recovered from a bag, suspected to be that of the assailant, found on the railway track near Elathur in Kozhikode. (Photo| E Gokul)
Arson attack in train: Clues point to Noida man, say cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp