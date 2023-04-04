Home States Tamil Nadu

Rs 30-crore suburban bus stand to soon come up in Nagapattinam

Municipal Commissioner N Sridevi said, "The suburban bus stand of 'Grade A' will be set up on about ten acres near the East Coast Road.

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: A land parcel of 10 acres will be earmarked on East Coast road in the suburbs of Nagapattinam for the setting up of a new bus stand at a cost of Rs 30 crore. This was recently announced in the assembly Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply K N Nehru. The new bus stand is expected to make intrastate and interstate transport convenient.

Municipal Commissioner N Sridevi said, "The suburban bus stand of 'Grade A' will be set up on about ten acres near the East Coast Road. The land will be finalised and acquired in the coming months." The present bus stand is located in the vicinity of Velipalayam near Nagapattinam. Known as the Perarignar Anna Bus Stand, it was set up around three decades ago, and it spans 4.37 acres of land.

About 24 buses ply through the bus stand of 'Grade B'. However, over the years the need for an upgraded bus stand with modern facilities came up. A proposal in this regard was sent from Nagapattinam Municipality to the government.

"A detailed project report is in the pipeline, and it would soon be prepared. The project will take off in months," an official said. Nagapattinam MLA J Mohamed Shanavas lauded the government for the announcement. "It has been a long-pending demand of the people. We request the government to soon fulfil it," MLA Shanavas said.

