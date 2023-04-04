Tamil Nadu govt allocates Rs 35 crore to renovate 17 old dams

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government has allocated Rs 34.72 crore for the renovation of 17 dams that have been in operation for over 50 years. The works will begin as soon as the Government Order is issued.

A senior official of Water Resources Department told TNIE that a team of officials has already inspected the 17 dams, which include those located in the middle Cauvery basin in Tiruchy, the Parambikulam Aliyar Basin in Pollachi, the special project in Palani, the Palar Basin in Chennai, and the Periyar Vaigai Basin in Madurai.

“After the Parambikulam incident where one of the three shutters was washed away we inspected all the old dams,” the official said. “In Parambikulam dam in Palghat district, we decided to spruce up the chain in spillway shutters 1 and 3 at a cost of Rs 2.3 crore. In other dams, we will renovate spillway shutters, operating platforms and sluice shutters.”

Another official said that in the Chennai region, the shutters of Poondi reservoir will be replaced, and the department also plans to strengthen the bunds. The department has already taken 37 dams under the Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Programme (DRIP-2), which is being funded by the Union government with the support of the World Bank. Seven dams, including Satthanur and Krishnagiri, have already been renovated under the programme.

“We have submitted a few proposals to the centre in the second phase. These works will also commence soon,” he said. The water resource department’s initiative to renovate old dams is a step towards ensuring the safety and security of the people living downstream. The department’s efforts to strengthen and modernise the state’s water infrastructure will go a long way in meeting the growing water demand in Tamil Nadu.

