Home States Tamil Nadu

Ambulance delay causes the death of 23-year-old pregnant woman in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram

Police said that it is unclear what caused the delay in the ambulance's arrival and whether there were any efforts made to expedite the process. Further investigation is going on. 

Published: 05th April 2023 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2023 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

AMBULANCE

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM:  In a tragic incident on Monday, a 23-year-old woman lost her life due to a delay in getting 108 ambulance service near Thiruvennainallur taluk in Villupuram district. The incident has raised questions over the efficiency of emergency medical services in the area, said sources.

The deceased, T Sandhya, was a resident of Mandagamedu village and four months pregnant. On Sunday night, she complained of severe abdominal pain and was taken to the nearest Primary Health Centre, police said. The doctors there said that she needed urgent medical intervention and immediately recommended that she be transferred to Mundiyambakkam Government Hospital.

Official sources said, Sandhya's family immediately called for an ambulance using the emergency number 108 at 12:30 a.m. The ambulance arrived two hours later at 2:30 a.m. and by that time,  Sandhya's condition had deteriorated. Despite being rushed to the Mundiyambakkam hospital, which is 15 kilometers away from the village, she was declared dead on arrival.

Sandhya's family registered a case for the lack of ambulance service, with the Thiruvennainallur police. The mother of the deceased E Sumathi (45) told TNIE, "There should be immediate reforms in emergency medical services to ensure that no other family has to suffer such a tragedy. Our daughter's life was simply gone because of the state's poor medical service." It is to be noted that this was the first time that such an incident was reported in the village.

Police said that it is unclear what caused the delay in the ambulance's arrival and whether there were any efforts made to expedite the process. Further investigation is going on. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ambulance delay pregnant
India Matters
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses the media, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Congress left with no ideology: Jyotiraditya Scindia
A view of the Supreme Court of India. (File Photo | Shekar Yadav, EPS)
SC quashes Centre's ban on news channel MediaOne, says independent press necessary
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records nearly 4.5k fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in 163 days
BJP TS president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay taken into police custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp