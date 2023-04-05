Home States Tamil Nadu

Implement redressal forum orders on time, panel tells Tangedco

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) has instructed Tangedco to strictly adhere to and implement the orders of the Consumer Grievance Redressal Forum and the electricity ombudsman within the specified time limit. The commission also directed Tangedco to report compliance within five days of implementation.

The regulatory commission said it issued several directives to Tangedco and the chairman of the redressal forum to ensure strict monitoring and compliance with the orders. The chairman of the forum has been instructed to designate the assistant executive engineer and PRO of Tangedco for day-to-day monitoring of the mail of the forum, maintenance of registers, acknowledgment of petitions, and timely implementation of orders.

It is essential to ensure that the entire process is completed only when the orders of the redressal forum and ombudsman are implemented, TNERC said. “Despite the directives from the commission, several consumer complaints indicate that Tangedco officials have failed to implement the orders of the redressal forum and Electricity Ombudsman on time. This is a blatant violation of the regulation,” it added.

A separate register should be maintained by Tangedco, and the forum’s chairman should review the progress of the implementation of the orders.  The regulatory commission also pointed out that disciplinary proceedings may be initiated against erring officials by a superintending engineer.

