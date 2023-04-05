Home States Tamil Nadu

Just promises, no funds, ex-CM raps Puducherry government

He also questioned the assurance given by the CM regarding reopening of ration shops, pointing out that there were no items to be distributed.

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy

V Narayanaswamy (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY:  Former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Tuesday criticised the N Rangasamy government for making announcements in the Assembly without allocating adequate funds for it in the budget.

Speaking at a presser, Narayanasamy said the CM had made several welcome announcements such as a salary hike for government staff, regularisation of services, and other schemes, but the funds for implementing them have not been allocated.

A sum of Rs 700 crore annually is required to bring all the announcements into effect, he said, adding it has become the chief minister's habit to blame the chief secretary, finance secretary, and others if they refuse to give approval when files are sent to them for implementation.

He also questioned the assurance given by the CM regarding the reopening of ration shops, pointing out that there were no items to be distributed. The centre has already stated that it would allow only direct benefit transfer mode for the free rice scheme in Puducherry and Chandigarh. Without getting approval from the centre, the chief minister's announcements would just deceive the people, he said, further urging the government to at least disburse the pending salaries of ration shop workers.

The former chief minister pointed out that the organ transplant centre, trauma care institute, and air ambulance facility granted to JIPMER have been shifted to another hospital after the Puducherry government withdrew the allotted land at Sederapet. Puducherry lost the `900 crore project due to a lack of concern for patients by the governments, charged Narayanasamy.

