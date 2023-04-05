Kalakshetra sexual harassment: Accused's wife alleges 'jealousy' as reason behind 'false complaint'

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Divya Hari Padman, wife of Hari Padman accused in the Kalakshetra sexual harassment case, lodged a complaint with Chennai police commissioner Shankar Jiwal on Wednesday alleging that her husband has been arrested based on a 'false complaint'.

In her complaint, Divya claimed that the victim had lodged a complaint at the instigation of two teachers at the Kalakshetra Foundation.

She has also asked for a detailed inquiry by a team of senior women police officers. Divya also works in the foundation.

Divya also claimed teachers Nirmala Nagarajan and Nandini Nagarajan instigated the victim to file a false complaint against Hari. She has based her allegations on an incident that occurred at the foundation in April 2022.

In April, the foundation celebrated the 80th birthday of professor emeritus A Janardhanan. During the celebration, Janardhanan praised Hari Padman in front of all faculty and students and said that he should be made the head of the concert section. This caused jealousy among Nirmala Nagarajan and Nandini Nagarajan, she alleged.

They then used the victim and made her lodge a false complaint, the complaint states.

She also claimed the victim was once reprimanded in front of all students by her husband for "nefarious and inglorious activities" due to which the victim had "developed annoyance" against her husband.

The complaint stated that the victim alleged the harassment took place in July 2019, but the victim allegedly attended the birthday function of one of the couple's daughters that September.

Divya claimed that the victim also thanked Hari Padman on social media in 2019, after discontinuing her course at the foundation.

The complaint was forwarded to the office of Deputy Commissioner of Police Adyar.

