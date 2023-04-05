Tamil Nadu: Unchecked pollution kills large number of fish in Vandiyur Teppakulam

By Express News Service

MADURAI: With the searing summer sun depleting the water level on one hand and the unchecked waste dumping adding to pollution on the other, the overall condition of Mariamman Teppakulam in Vandiyur has been dreadful in recent weeks. On Tuesday, carcasses of a large number of fish were seen floating amid garbage piles in the tank.



The Mariamman Teppakulam is one of the major tourist attractions in Madurai with flocks of locals and people from neighbouring districts thronging it daily. Also, the banks are peppered with food carts. However, the summer has now brought down the storage levels and laid bare the piles of garbage rotting in the tank bed.



Visitors who reached the waterbody on Tuesday were welcomed by piles of waste, especially plastic refuse from the nearby eateries, and a large number of fish bodies. Though the authorities concerned had taken steps to clear the floating garbage, no permanent solution was chalked out to prevent the dumping of waste here.



Hakkim, a social activist from Madurai, said, "Excessive pollution is the cause of incessant deaths of fish population in the teppakulam. The city corporation should take measures to prevent the eateries and the general public from dumping waste here. Due to the decline in water level and the algae formation, the waterbody has completely turned deep green. A foul smell also emanates from the spot."



When contacted, Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, city corporation commissioner stated that the garbage would be cleared and a special team will be deputed by the corporation to take out unauthorised eateries operating near the Teppakulam. Speaking to TNIE, deputy commissioner of Madurai Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple Arunachalam said cleaning of floating garbage in the Vandiyur Teppakulam is being carried out on a regular basis. "Also, the department has strictly advised the eateries to not dump wastes into the tank. We will also take steps to prevent the fish deaths," he added.

