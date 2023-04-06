CM Stalin’s aptitude test scheme to help 1k students a year

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday introduced the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Aptitude Test Scheme through which 1,000 Class 10 students will be chosen every year and be given Rs 1,000 a month till they complete Class 12.

The students will also be trained by top educational institutions, including IIT-Madras, and will be given Rs 12,000 a year when they pursue higher education. Stalin made the announcement at an event held in IIT-Madras in which electronics experiment kits were distributed to 500 teachers from 250 schools as part of the ‘IIT for All’ scheme.

“A foundation in electronics is important for students if they want to increase their employability or do research. We are expecting that there will be a requirement for 10 lakh electronic scientists in the next five to six years. Indian Literacy Project will also help in implementing the project.

Initially, we conducted a three-day training programme for 504 teachers from 252 schools,” said V Kamakoti, IIT-Madras director. School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, health minister M Subramaniam and senior officials took part in the event.

