PM to inaugurate airport terminal building, flag off Vande Bharat on April 8

Modi will also inaugurate the 37-km gauge conversion section between Thiruthuraipoondi and Agasthiyampalli, which has been completed at a cost of Rs 294 crore.

Published: 06th April 2023 05:46 AM

Vande Bharat



By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new integrated terminal building (phase- 1) of Chennai international airport, developed at Rs 1,260 crore on April 8. He will also flag off Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express from Chennai Central.

He will also flag off an express service between Tambaram and Sengottai and a DEMU service between Thiruthuraipoondi - Agasthiyampalli, which will benefit commuters from Coimbatore, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts.

Modi will also inaugurate the 37-km gauge conversion section between Thiruthuraipoondi and Agasthiyampalli, which has been completed at a cost of Rs 294 crore. This will benefit the movement of edibles and industrial salt from Agasthiyampalli in the Nagapattinam district.

The PM will also participate in the celebrations commemorating the 125th anniversary of Sri Ramakrishna Math in Chennai. Swami Ramakrishnananda had started Sri Ramakrishna Math in 1897.

At the public programme at Alstrom cricket ground, Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of road projects worth about Rs 3,700 crore. The projects include the inauguration of 7.3 km long elevated corridor in Madurai and 24.4 km four lane road of national highway 785.

He will also lay the foundation stone of construction of road projects of NH 744. The project worth more than Rs 2,400 crore will boost inter-state connectivity between Tamil Nadu and Kerala and ensure a convenient journey for pilgrims visiting Meenakshi Temple in Madurai, Andal Temple in Srivilliputhur and Sabarimala in Kerala, the release added.

