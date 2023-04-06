Will not allow coal mining in delta districts at any cost: CM Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday said an emphatic no to the central government’s proposal to start mining coal in three blocks in the Cauvery Delta region that fall under the protected agricultural zone.

“Not only as Chief Minister of the state but also as one who hails from a Cauvery delta district, I will be firm on not allowing coal/lignite mining in the protected agricultural zone. The DMK government will not allow this for any reason,” Stalin said in his reply to an issue raised by members of all parties in the Assembly.

DMK parliamentary party leader TR Baalu had already spoken to the Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coals, and Mines, Pralhad Joshi, over the telephone about the opposition. Joshi had conveyed that they would respect the Chief Minister’s letter and that they need not worry. Leaders of almost all legislative parties in the Assembly condemned the union government’s move.

“Like all of you, I too was shocked on hearing the news. Immediately, after consulting the officials, I wrote to the Prime Minister. Baalu is also taking efforts to hand over a copy of my letter to the Prime Minister,” Stalin said.

Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu said the Chief Minister, in his letter to the PM, had pointed out that the union government did not consult or obtain concurrence from the state for auctioning coal blocks in delta districts.

Reading out the contentions of the Chief Minister in his letter, the minister said, “Senior officials of the state swung into action and contacted their counterparts in the Union Ministry of Coals and Mines and asked them not to take further steps for auctioning these three coal blocks in delta - East Sethiathope, Michaelpatti, and Vadaseri. The MPs from Tamil Nadu have given notice for a call attention motion to discuss the issue in Parliament.”

Vanathi Srinivasan (BJP) said the union government would have announced the coal block auction only after informing the local revenue department authorities. She asked what action the revenue department took in the issue and why the district administration failed to inform the Centre about this. “BJP has written to the union minister to exempt the three coal blocks in the delta area from the auction process and we will take action in this regard,” she added.

TRB Raja (DMK) said though the union government has spelt out lofty goals for achieving 50% renewable energy by 2030 and achieving 100% by 2070, in reality, they are acting against their own goals by pushing forward coal gasification projects which would increase climate change impact. “This is condemnable,” he added.

R Kamaraj (AIADMK) said there were reports that the process for auctioning coal blocks in Delta was going on for the past one year and wondered how this process did not catch the attention of the DMK government. DMK MPs should put pressure on the Centre in this regard. The Chief Minister should have spoken to the Prime Minister about this instead of writing a letter.

K Selvaperunthagai (Congress) said the union government’s unilateral move on auctioning coal blocks is undemocratic. GK Mani (PMK), Sinthanaiselvan (VCK), Nagai Mali (CPM), K Marimuthu (CPI), MH Jawahirullah (MMK), Sadan Thirumalaikumar (MDMK) and T Velmurugan (TVK) spoke.

