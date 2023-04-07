NLCIL sets new records in power generation and coal production

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited (NLCIL), a state-owned Navratna grade Public Sector under the Union Coal Ministry, has achieved several milestones and created new records in its physical performances during the financial year 2022-23. NLCIL is expanding its activities throughout the nation, including in Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Assam, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

According to a press release, the company currently operates four lignite mines, one coal mine, and six thermal power plants, as well as solar and wind power plants across the places. It produced 3,008 crore units of power in a year, the highest since its inception, and 1,003 crore tonnes of coal, the highest quantity since inception. It also excavated 2,354 crore tonnes of lignite in 2022-23, despite constraints on the availability of land.

The revenue collection during the year under review crossed Rs 14,600 crore, and the company achieved a capital expenditure of Rs 3,010 crore against the target of Rs 2,920 crore. NLCIL was awarded several prestigious awards for its performance excellence and recognized in various fields, including Clean Energy, Humanitarian Efforts, Skill Development, Sustainable Development, and Best Performance in Thermal Sector.

In the upcoming financial year (2023-24), the NLCIL has set its sights on increasing the Plant Load Factor (PLF) of thermal power stations and enhancing the Capacity Utilization Factor (CUF) of renewable energy projects, as well as boosting the efficiency of Mining Machineries and other systems.

Moreover, NLCIL has plans to slash production costs by implementing various cost control measures, while also taking crucial steps to ensure the timely completion of the 2400 MW Talabira TPS and 1320 MW Neyveli TPS-II 2nd Expansion added to the statement.

