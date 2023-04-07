Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Not given time’ to reply to charges, AIADMK MLAs stage walkout

Later, Appavu invited the AIADMK members to take part in the assembly debate and express their views following the request made by the BJP assembly floor leader Nainar Nagenthran.

Published: 07th April 2023 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2023 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

AIADMK MLAs talking to reporters after walking out of the Assembly on Thursday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

AIADMK MLAs talking to reporters after walking out of the Assembly on Thursday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Accusing speaker M Appavu of not giving time to counter the charges levelled by DMK, AIADMK members staged a walkout from the assembly on Thursday.

During the debate on the demand for grants for food and civil supplies department and co-operation, DMK members - AP Nandakumar and Nivedha M Murugan - made some allegations against the former AIADMK government.

Soon, the AIADMK members, led by former minister R Kamaraj, sought permission from the speaker to counter the charges. When the speaker requested the AIADMK members to wait until the DMK members complete their speech, the AIADMK members, led by the party whip and former minister SP Velumani, walked out of the Assembly saying that the speaker didn’t give them time to counter the charges. 

Later, Appavu invited the AIADMK members to take part in the assembly debate and express their views following the request made by the BJP assembly floor leader Nainar Nagenthran. However, the AIADMK members didn’t return to the house.

‘Denied opportunity’  
When speaker M Appavu requested the AIADMK members to wait until the DMK members complete their speech, the AIADMK MLAs, led by the party whip SP Velumani, walked out of the Assembly 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMK AIADMK
India Matters
Jailed AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
PM Modi doesn't understand importance of education, writes jailed AAP leader Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India's daily caseload crosses 6000-mark
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Considering changes in CrPC & IPC, govt tells SC
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lingayats hold key as BJP, Congress set for poll face-off in Kittur Karnataka region

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp