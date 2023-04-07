‘Not given time’ to reply to charges, AIADMK MLAs stage walkout

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Accusing speaker M Appavu of not giving time to counter the charges levelled by DMK, AIADMK members staged a walkout from the assembly on Thursday.

During the debate on the demand for grants for food and civil supplies department and co-operation, DMK members - AP Nandakumar and Nivedha M Murugan - made some allegations against the former AIADMK government.

Soon, the AIADMK members, led by former minister R Kamaraj, sought permission from the speaker to counter the charges. When the speaker requested the AIADMK members to wait until the DMK members complete their speech, the AIADMK members, led by the party whip and former minister SP Velumani, walked out of the Assembly saying that the speaker didn’t give them time to counter the charges.

Later, Appavu invited the AIADMK members to take part in the assembly debate and express their views following the request made by the BJP assembly floor leader Nainar Nagenthran. However, the AIADMK members didn’t return to the house.

‘Denied opportunity’

When speaker M Appavu requested the AIADMK members to wait until the DMK members complete their speech, the AIADMK MLAs, led by the party whip SP Velumani, walked out of the Assembly

