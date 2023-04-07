Tamil Nadu: Nethaji Nagar locals say ground water polluted, blame industrial units

Sivaguru S By

Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Residents of Ward 18 in the Hosur Municipal Corporation (HMC) alleged that the groundwater in the area is polluted due to the release of untreated effluent by some industrial units functioning in the area. They added that many people in the ward are suffering from skin allergies.

G Sridharan (38), secretary of Nethaji Nagar Residential Welfare Association, told TNIE, “There are about 200 houses at Nethaji Nagar in ward 18 of HMC. Due to the release of effluent from factories in the surrounding area, groundwater has turned green. Many people in the area are affected by skin allergies. We are unable to use the water for any purpose for the past six months. We faced the issue a decade ago, following which a factory was closed.”

“In our area, there are two borewells sunk by HMC. Last year, one borewell was closed because of water pollution. So, the authorities should sink another borewell and solve the water crisis,” he added.

L Hari, another resident of Nethaji Nagar, said, “I sunk a borewell last November at the cost of around `1. 60 lakh. Initially, we got clean water from it, but soon the water turned into a light green colour. I spent around `1, 500 for the treatment of a skin allergy allegedly caused by the contaminated water.

G Sasidev, ward 18 councillor, said he discussed the matter in the council meeting last month but no action was taken. Dr V Geetha, a dermatologist in Hosur, said, “I came across at least ten skin allergy cases ten years ago from Mookandapalli. Now, people here have started reporting the issue again.

The reason behind the skin allergy is yet to be identified and proper water sample testing may detect water contamination.” City Health Officer KM Ajitha told TNIE that she visited the spot on Tuesday and would send a water sample to a laboratory next Monday. HMC Commissioner D Sneha said she would check the issue and would try to sort it out.

