Woman kills alcoholic husband with dosa pan in Tamil Nadu

On March 22, Ravikumar came home inebriated and started to assault Jyothimani. Unable to bear it, Jyothimani retaliated and hit Ravikumar with a dosa pan. Ravikumar fainted and died.

Published: 07th April 2023 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2023 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR:  A 36-year-old woman killed her alcoholic husband by attacking him with a dosa pan during a quarrel recently. The incident came to light on Wednesday when police received the post-mortem report.
According to police, Ravikumar (42) of Senthil Nagar in Tiruppur city, husband of  Jyothimani, was addicted to liquor and the two used to quarrel frequently over this. 

On March 22, Ravikumar came home inebriated and started to assault Jyothimani. Unable to bear it, Jyothimani retaliated and hit Ravikumar with a dosa pan. Ravikumar fainted and died. Jyothimani took the victim’s body by ambulance to a private hospital in Erode and said he suffered a heart attack.

On March 23, when the relatives were planning to conduct funeral rites, the victim's father suspected foul play and lodged a complaint at Thirumuruganpoondi Police Station. A case was registered and the victim’s body was sent for post-mortem.

The post-mortem report revealed that he died due to injuries caused by blunt objects all over his body. With the report, police interrogated the Jyothimani, and admitted to killing Ravikumar. She was arrested on Wednesday and lodged in Coimbatore central jail.

