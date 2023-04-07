Home States Tamil Nadu

Works of five Tamil scholars will be nationalised: Thangam

Thennarasu said Rs 15 lakh will be given as assistance for the extension of Bhubaneswar Tamil Sangam in Odisha.

Minister of Industries Thangam Thennarasu. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Minister for Tamil official language, culture and archaeology Thangam Thennarasu on Thursday said works of Tamil scholars - Rao Saheb G Kothandapani Pillai, Dr R Mohan, G Muthupillai, MS Sambandam and Hamsaveni - will be nationalised. The first four writers will be given Rs 10 lakh each and Hamsaveni Rs 5 lakh.

Replying to the discussion on demands for grants for the Tamil development department in the Assembly, Thennarasu said Rs 15 lakh will be given as assistance for the extension of Bhubaneswar Tamil Sangam in Odisha.

A memorial for Tamil scholar Devaneya Pavanar will be established in Chennai at a cost of Rs 3 crore and his statue will be installed in the annexure building of the University of Madras at a cost of Rs 50 lakh. 
With a view to triggering literary enthusiasm among college students, youth literary meetings will be organised in all districts.

