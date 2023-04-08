17 conditions fixed for Karunanidhi's pen memorial

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority (TNSCZMA) has decided to recommend the project to construct a 42-metre-tall ‘Pen Memorial’ for former chief minister M Karunanidhi to the union ministry of environment, forest and climate change with 17 conditions.

The conditions include a command center for providing emergency exit monitoring system and a lattice bridge in the pedestrian pathway over the area falling in CRZ-1A for a distance of about 70 metres where there will be no pillars erected in the CRZ-1A area to ensure clear passage for all marine fauna, including turtles, to access sandy areas.

The decision comes after the union ministry scrutinized the proposal, and among other things, asked the Tamil Nadu pollution control board (TNPCB) to conduct a public hearing and submit a final environmental impact assessment (EIA) report by incorporating the concerns raised during public hearing meeting, Environmental Management Plan (EMP) and Risk Assessment and Disaster Management Plan (DMP) to the District Coastal Zone Management Authority (DCZMA) of Chennai district. The DCZMA of Chennai, after TNPCB carried out a public hearing on January 31, 2023, had recommended the proposal to the TNSCZMA for its consideration.

The state government has planned the monument to commemorate the contributions of the late DMK leader to Tamil literature, with the pen symbolizing his talent and prowess through which he ‘ruled Tamil hearts and grew into a mass leader’.

Since the proposed monument in memory of the former chief minister and DMK supremo would be located some 360 metres into the Bay of Bengal from the Marina coast, the state government has sought permission under Section 4 (ii)(j) of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) notification as amended in March 22, 2016.

The other conditions stipulated by TNSCZMA’s (Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority) recommendations include banning of illumination on Coastal Regulation Zone IA and CRZ IV A areas during active turtle nesting period both during construction and operational phases, steps to ensure that land and marine ecology is undisturbed, and free movement for fishermen, marine patrol, fishing boats and public at all times.

The proposed construction shall also be designed and constructed in accordance with the seismic factors applicable to moderate intensity zones and as per Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules of 2016, the authority has said.

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority (TNSCZMA) has decided to recommend the project to construct a 42-metre-tall ‘Pen Memorial’ for former chief minister M Karunanidhi to the union ministry of environment, forest and climate change with 17 conditions. The conditions include a command center for providing emergency exit monitoring system and a lattice bridge in the pedestrian pathway over the area falling in CRZ-1A for a distance of about 70 metres where there will be no pillars erected in the CRZ-1A area to ensure clear passage for all marine fauna, including turtles, to access sandy areas. The decision comes after the union ministry scrutinized the proposal, and among other things, asked the Tamil Nadu pollution control board (TNPCB) to conduct a public hearing and submit a final environmental impact assessment (EIA) report by incorporating the concerns raised during public hearing meeting, Environmental Management Plan (EMP) and Risk Assessment and Disaster Management Plan (DMP) to the District Coastal Zone Management Authority (DCZMA) of Chennai district. The DCZMA of Chennai, after TNPCB carried out a public hearing on January 31, 2023, had recommended the proposal to the TNSCZMA for its consideration.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The state government has planned the monument to commemorate the contributions of the late DMK leader to Tamil literature, with the pen symbolizing his talent and prowess through which he ‘ruled Tamil hearts and grew into a mass leader’. Since the proposed monument in memory of the former chief minister and DMK supremo would be located some 360 metres into the Bay of Bengal from the Marina coast, the state government has sought permission under Section 4 (ii)(j) of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) notification as amended in March 22, 2016. The other conditions stipulated by TNSCZMA’s (Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority) recommendations include banning of illumination on Coastal Regulation Zone IA and CRZ IV A areas during active turtle nesting period both during construction and operational phases, steps to ensure that land and marine ecology is undisturbed, and free movement for fishermen, marine patrol, fishing boats and public at all times. The proposed construction shall also be designed and constructed in accordance with the seismic factors applicable to moderate intensity zones and as per Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules of 2016, the authority has said.