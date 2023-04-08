Home States Tamil Nadu

NIA searches eight locations, one ‘LTTE supporter’ arrested

In December 2022, the NIA arrested nine people from the Sri Lankan refugee camp in Tiruchy.

Published: 08th April 2023 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2023 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

arrested

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches in eight locations in the city and arrested a trader for allegedly possessing unaccounted cash, ganja and gold, among other things. The authorities made recoveries worth Rs 1 crore, which included Rs 82 lakh in cash, 300 gm of gold, 1,000 Singapore dollars and 10 kg of ganja.

The searches were conducted after authorities had thwarted an attempt in Kochi to allegedly revive the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE). The arrested man was identified as Muhammad Iliyaz, who runs a shop at Burma Bazaar.

The surprise checks were conducted based on a specific tip. At least six NIA officials from the Kochi NIA had come to the city and conducted the surprise check at specific locations and in a shop functioning at the Evening Bazaar near the RBI subway. Nearly 50 police personnel from the Armed Reserve unit helped the NIA officials. The raid started on Thursday afternoon and went on till 9 pm. NIA officials took Iliyaz to Kochi for questioning.

In December 2022, the NIA arrested nine people from the Sri Lankan refugee camp in Tiruchy. All of them were allegedly connected to Haji Salim, a drug dealer operating out of Pakistan. Haji Salim is suspected to be related to the incident where a boat carrying 300 kg of heroin, five AK-47 assault rifles, and 1,000 rounds of 9mm ammunition was intercepted by Indian defence forces in March 2021 near Kerala’s Vizhinjam port.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Investigation Agency LTTE
India Matters
Jailed AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
PM Modi doesn't understand importance of education, writes jailed AAP leader Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India's daily caseload crosses 6000-mark
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Considering changes in CrPC & IPC, govt tells SC
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lingayats hold key as BJP, Congress set for poll face-off in Kittur Karnataka region

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp