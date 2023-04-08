Othakadi metro line: Firm asked to file report in 75 days

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Stating that the Metro rail project will be executed between Thirumangalam and Othakadai, Metro Rail Executive Director MA Siddique on Thursday said that a private company has been asked to submit a detailed report on the project within 75 days.

Siddique made the announcement while convening a consultative meeting on the execution of the metro rail project in Madurai in the presence of District Collector Dr S Aneesh Sekhar and Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh.



Following this, Siddque addressed the media persons and said that a feasibility report has been received for implementing the metro rail between Thirumangalam and Othakadai, which is estimated to be 25 km long. "14 elevated stations and four underground stations will be planned along this route. RV associates RC Tech Engineers and Consultants have been told to prepare a detailed report for this project within 75 days, in order to receive approval from the Government of India, he said.



He further stated that this proposed model route passes through an elevated area between Thirumangalam via K Pudur and Othakadai. "However, this route passes underground between Vasanthanagar and Goripalayam. A total of 35 acres of land have been identified for the metro rail workshop. After the detailed project report, the metro rail works will be executed at an estimated cost of Rs 8,500 crores. On completion, the metro can accommodate more passengers and reduce travelling time as compared to other modes of transport," he added.



He also stated that officials have been asked to get approval and inspection reports from the Geology department through the police. "Reports on existing underground sewage channels, drinking water connections, LPG connections, electricity cables, and communication cables will be submitted to the advisor concerned with the project. We have also discussed the project with officials from the Railway and National Highways department with regard to connecting the metro routes to railway bridges," he added.

