Puducherry makes face masks mandatory due to rise in Covid-19 cases

The number of active cases in the UT have gone up to 206 with seven in hospital and 199 in home isolation.

Published: 08th April 2023

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Addressing the surge in Covid-19 cases, Puducherry administration on Friday made face masks compulsory in all public places with immediate effect. District Collector E Vallavan said that a slew of precautionary measures have been enforced to minimise the increased transmission of the virus in the coming days.

Puducherry needs to focus on test-track-treat, vaccination and adherence to Covid-19 appropriate behaviours including wearing masks, maintaining hand hygiene and social distancing, he said. Mask-wearing is mandatory for staff of hospitals, hotels, bars, restaurants, liquor shops, hospitality and entertainment sector, government offices, and business as well as commercial establishments. In all government and private establishments, 100% vaccination of staff must be ensured, he said.

Educational institutions too will have to follow the standard operating procedure. As public examination for Class 10 commenced this week, the authorities should ensure that the examination halls are properly sanitised and sanitisers are available for the use of students and staff. While social distancing is maintained during the course of the examination, mask-wearing should also be compulsorily followed.

The director of Health and Family Welfare Dr G Sriramulu on Friday said that 71 new Covid cases were registered after conducting 736 sample testing. While 36 cases are in the Puducherry region, 32 are in Karaikal and one in Yanam. The number of active cases in the UT have gone up to 206 with seven in hospital and 199 in home isolation.

