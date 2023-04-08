Home States Tamil Nadu

Udayakumar sends legal notice to TN Governor over claim that Kudankulam protests had foreign funding

The notice affirmed that there is no basis whatsoever for the assertion that the protests were funded by foreign countries

First Row From Left: Mugilan, SP Udayakumar, M Pushparayan during an anti-nuke protest. |File Photo

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Expressing shock over the comments of Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi that foreign funds were pumped in to instigate the protests against the Kudankulam atomic power station, the coordinator of the protests, SP Udayakumar, on Saturday shot off a legal notice to the Governor urging him to correct his statement.

The notice was sent through advocate M Radhakrishnan.

“My client states that you have, by uttering the above words during interaction with civil service aspirants, made a categorical statement that the said protest was funded by foreign countries and you have thereby insulted thousands of men and women who had participated in the protest in public interest,” the notice stated.

It affirmed that there is no basis whatsoever for the assertion that the protests were funded by foreign countries.

Accusing the Governor of making a “false statement” against Udayakumar with an intention to harm his reputation, the notice further said that the statement of the Governor amounts to an imputation which directly lowers his moral character and his credit, apart from being an utter falsehood.

“This imputation of yours may fall within the realm of defamation,” the legal notice said.

It asked the Governor to immediately make appropriate amends to the statement made against Udayakumar and all those protesters against the Kudankulam nuclear power plant.

