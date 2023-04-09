Rs 14-crore sea wall project along Nagapattinam coastline to fight coastal erosion

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: In a relief for fisherfolk in Nagore Pattinacherry and Keechankuppam, the state government has allocated Rs 14 crore towards construction of sea walls along their coastline to protect the hamlets from coastal erosion. According to the Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Department, a rubble mound sea wall (RMS wall) would be laid along the coastline of Keelapattinacheri in Nagore for a length of 600 metres at a cost of Rs 7 crore. A similar wall would be set up along Keechankuppam near Nagapattinam for a length of 480 metres at the same cost.

The construction of the sea walls forms part of the projects that were announced by Minister for Fisheries Anitha R Radhakrishnan during the 'demand for grants' session in the Assembly last week. TNIE has in several articles highlighted the impact of coastal erosion on Nagore Pattinacherry. While the village has perpendicular structures in the form of short groynes to reduce erosion, the fisherfolk have been demanding a parallel structure in the form of a sea wall along the shore.

The sea wall project has now come as a relief for them. T Sakthivel, a fisherfolk representative from Pattinacherry, said, "Our coastline has been shrinking gradually by the year from erosion. We request for speedy execution of the sea wall project." While welcoming the RMS wall for Keechankuppam, which is an extension of the one near Nagapattinam, RMP Rajendra Nattar, a fisherfolk representative from Keechankuppam, demanded that the sea wall stretch that was damaged in Cyclone Gaja be repaired as well. When enquired, fisheries department officials said detailed studies for the implementation of the sea wall project have been completed.

However, work will begin only after National Green Tribunal’s approval for the project, they added. The RMS walls will not pose adverse effects as groynes and breakwater structures, fisheries officials said, and expressed hope of getting nod for the sea wall project. When contacted, an official from the engineering section of the fisheries department said, "We need to get administrative sanction from the state government and environmental clearance from the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) following which we will commence the projects.”

NAGAPATTINAM: In a relief for fisherfolk in Nagore Pattinacherry and Keechankuppam, the state government has allocated Rs 14 crore towards construction of sea walls along their coastline to protect the hamlets from coastal erosion. According to the Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Department, a rubble mound sea wall (RMS wall) would be laid along the coastline of Keelapattinacheri in Nagore for a length of 600 metres at a cost of Rs 7 crore. A similar wall would be set up along Keechankuppam near Nagapattinam for a length of 480 metres at the same cost. The construction of the sea walls forms part of the projects that were announced by Minister for Fisheries Anitha R Radhakrishnan during the 'demand for grants' session in the Assembly last week. TNIE has in several articles highlighted the impact of coastal erosion on Nagore Pattinacherry. While the village has perpendicular structures in the form of short groynes to reduce erosion, the fisherfolk have been demanding a parallel structure in the form of a sea wall along the shore. The sea wall project has now come as a relief for them. T Sakthivel, a fisherfolk representative from Pattinacherry, said, "Our coastline has been shrinking gradually by the year from erosion. We request for speedy execution of the sea wall project." While welcoming the RMS wall for Keechankuppam, which is an extension of the one near Nagapattinam, RMP Rajendra Nattar, a fisherfolk representative from Keechankuppam, demanded that the sea wall stretch that was damaged in Cyclone Gaja be repaired as well. When enquired, fisheries department officials said detailed studies for the implementation of the sea wall project have been completed.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); However, work will begin only after National Green Tribunal’s approval for the project, they added. The RMS walls will not pose adverse effects as groynes and breakwater structures, fisheries officials said, and expressed hope of getting nod for the sea wall project. When contacted, an official from the engineering section of the fisheries department said, "We need to get administrative sanction from the state government and environmental clearance from the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) following which we will commence the projects.”