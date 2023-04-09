Home States Tamil Nadu

Rs 14-crore sea wall project along Nagapattinam coastline to fight coastal erosion

A similar wall would be set up along Keechankuppam near Nagapattinam for a length of 480 metres at the same cost.

Published: 09th April 2023 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2023 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

The eroded shores of Nagore Pattinacheri | Express

The eroded shores of Nagore Pattinacheri | Express

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: In a relief for fisherfolk in Nagore Pattinacherry and Keechankuppam, the state government has allocated Rs 14 crore towards construction of sea walls along their coastline to protect the hamlets from coastal erosion. According to the Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Department, a rubble mound sea wall (RMS wall) would be laid along the coastline of Keelapattinacheri in Nagore for a length of 600 metres at a cost of Rs 7 crore. A similar wall would be set up along Keechankuppam near Nagapattinam for a length of 480 metres at the same cost.

The construction of the sea walls forms part of the projects that were announced by Minister for Fisheries Anitha R Radhakrishnan during the 'demand for grants' session in the Assembly last week. TNIE has in several articles highlighted the impact of coastal erosion on Nagore Pattinacherry. While the village has perpendicular structures in the form of short groynes to reduce erosion, the fisherfolk have been demanding a parallel structure in the form of a sea wall along the shore.

The sea wall project has now come as a relief for them. T Sakthivel, a fisherfolk representative from Pattinacherry, said, "Our coastline has been shrinking gradually by the year from erosion. We request for speedy execution of the sea wall project." While welcoming the RMS wall for Keechankuppam, which is an extension of the one near Nagapattinam, RMP Rajendra Nattar, a fisherfolk representative from Keechankuppam, demanded that the sea wall stretch that was damaged in Cyclone Gaja be repaired as well. When enquired, fisheries department officials said detailed studies for the implementation of the sea wall project have been completed.

However, work will begin only after National Green Tribunal’s approval for the project, they added. The RMS walls will not pose adverse effects as groynes and breakwater structures, fisheries officials said, and expressed hope of getting nod for the sea wall project. When contacted, an official from the engineering section of the fisheries department said, "We need to get administrative sanction from the state government and environmental clearance from the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) following which we will commence the projects.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coastal erosion Minister for Fisheries
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Tirupati. (Photo | Express)
PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express 
President Droupadi Murmu lands at Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam after taking a sortie in the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu takes maiden sortie in fighter jet in Assam's Tezpur 
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court has thrice rejected caste bias in naming temple priests
India's COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.47 crore. (File Photo | Express)
6,155 fresh Covid infections in India, active cases climb to 31,194 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp