Supply of Green Magic milk sachets takes a hit as Aavin reels under crisis

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: As Aavin's milk production drastically dwindled to just 13,000 litres as opposed to 38,000 litres of milk in Thoothukudi, the supply of Aavin green magic (standardised milk) came to a grinding halt on Saturday.

The Dairy Development Department in Thoothukudi has been procuring around 38,000 litres of milk per day from 3,960 milk-procuring members of 165 primary milk producers' cooperative Societies. Aavin had been supplying only three kinds of milk sachets for the public in Thoothukudi - Aavin Green Magic (standardised milk), Aavin Nice (toned milk - light blue), and Aavin Premium (full cream milk-orange) as opposed to its four varieties. However, Aavin stopped supplying its Premium sachets in the district a month ago due to a 30% decrease in milk procurement.

A milk agent said that he did not receive even a single sachet of standardised milk on Saturday and that most agents, like him, received only the toned milk supplied in light blue sachets.

Sources said that the Thoothukudi union of Aavin stopped the supply of Aavin green (standardised milk) on Saturday and that they have limited the production of Aavin Nice sachets. Of the 38,000 litres that were being supplied daily until a few months ago, the union gradually reduced its supply, which hit a new low on Saturday with 13,000 litres, sources added. However, officials refused to comment on the drastic decline in milk supply.

Tamil Nadu milk agents and workers welfare association founding president SA Ponnusamy strongly condemned the Aavin management, stating that its weak administration tacitly encourages private milk sellers. The Aavin administration is not only feeble in the south, but across the state, he said. The recent developments with the gradual decline of milk supply imply that Aavin's management is under severe crisis and needs a makeover, he said.

Cashing in on the weak management of Aavin, some private milk sellers have hiked at least Rs 2 to Rs 5 per litre, some have modified the 1 litre packets to 950 ml, he added. "While most private companies sell full-cream milk at Rs 74 per litre, Aavin sells it at Rs 60; standardised milk is sold at 66 per litre by private companies, while Aavin at Rs 44, and toned milk is sold at Rs 54 per litre by private companies while Aavin sells it at Rs 40," Ponnusamy said, adding that this is the second hike by private milk suppliers this year, and the sixth in 13 months.

The milk producers association across the state have been staging protests demanding the price of milk to be increased to Rs 42 per litre as opposed to the current price of Rs 35. Though the government had increased the procurement price by Rs 3 per litre in November, milk farmers have been selling their milk to private companies since the government has not called for talks yet.

