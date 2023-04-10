Off the cuff: Don’t pull the plug, let’s fix it 

By Express News Service

Driver running on fumes

Without a doubt, some problems afflict relationships, be it personal or official. The fundamental challenge is to find a way around it, but it’s not always possible. Such is the plight of drivers assigned to a particular IAS officer in this hilly abode. Krishnagiri got three new women IAS officers over the past six months. The husband of one of the officers is working in Bengaluru and the driver provided for the IAS officer is being forced to drop him off and bring him back from work every day. Sometimes, the driver is forced to stay back in Bengaluru. The man is not even offering food to the driver. Sources allege that the official drivers are reluctant to work under the officer, as they would become the driver of her husband.

ILLUSTRATION : Soumyadip sinha

Are you in or out?

While discussing the Madurai corporation budget, a group of DMK councillors alleged that the mayor had failed to initiate the appointment of DMK office-bearers in the council, which was announced by the party. They gathered in front of the council hall and let their displeasure be known. After several warnings, the mayor, who is also from the DMK, ordered their removal. However, other council members spoke up against police entering the council hall and corporation staff and other DMK councillors pacified the agitating councillors and things returned to normalcy.

It’s about time

As times change, students push for more freedom and equality and hostels also needs to keep up with the changing times. Students of the University of Madras recently staged a protest on the campus with a slew of demands. Among the top demands are more relaxed curfew hours for girls (from 9.30 pm to 10 pm), proper drinking water, and cleaner loos. The protesting girl students said hostels expect girls to be back by a certain hour, but for boys, the deadline is half an hour more. It should be the same for both, the girls said. The university officials tried to convince the girls claiming that the rule is for their safety and that the deadline cannot be changed, but the girls are in no mood to compromise on the issue.

Can we meat today?

Although meat sale was banned on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti in Coimbatore on April 4, a few shops coming under Saravanampatti police station limits were operating as usual. However, the meat was priced higher than usual. When asked about it, a meat shop owner said they were forced to pay `1,000 to the police, and hence they were selling it above the normal price. The butcher shop owner added that the police allow them to sell meat and liquor even on dry days for a neat commission.

Don’t pull the plug, let’s fix it

On March 28, over 40,000 employees of TANGEDCO staged protests across the state pressing for long-standing demands. They were unaware of the shock awaiting them a few days later, as many of the employees who were expecting promotion orders on March 31 did not get it. The employees alleged that it was a ‘retaliation’ by the management against the people who led the protests. This has cast a shadow on the talks that were underway between the employees’ unions and the management.

(Contributed by Sivaguru S, M S Thanaraj, Binita Jaiswal, R Kirubakaran & S Guruvanmikanathan; compiled by Ashutosh Acharya)

Driver running on fumes Without a doubt, some problems afflict relationships, be it personal or official. The fundamental challenge is to find a way around it, but it’s not always possible. Such is the plight of drivers assigned to a particular IAS officer in this hilly abode. Krishnagiri got three new women IAS officers over the past six months. The husband of one of the officers is working in Bengaluru and the driver provided for the IAS officer is being forced to drop him off and bring him back from work every day. Sometimes, the driver is forced to stay back in Bengaluru. The man is not even offering food to the driver. Sources allege that the official drivers are reluctant to work under the officer, as they would become the driver of her husband. ILLUSTRATION : Soumyadip sinhaAre you in or out? While discussing the Madurai corporation budget, a group of DMK councillors alleged that the mayor had failed to initiate the appointment of DMK office-bearers in the council, which was announced by the party. They gathered in front of the council hall and let their displeasure be known. After several warnings, the mayor, who is also from the DMK, ordered their removal. However, other council members spoke up against police entering the council hall and corporation staff and other DMK councillors pacified the agitating councillors and things returned to normalcy. It’s about time As times change, students push for more freedom and equality and hostels also needs to keep up with the changing times. Students of the University of Madras recently staged a protest on the campus with a slew of demands. Among the top demands are more relaxed curfew hours for girls (from 9.30 pm to 10 pm), proper drinking water, and cleaner loos. The protesting girl students said hostels expect girls to be back by a certain hour, but for boys, the deadline is half an hour more. It should be the same for both, the girls said. The university officials tried to convince the girls claiming that the rule is for their safety and that the deadline cannot be changed, but the girls are in no mood to compromise on the issue.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Can we meat today? Although meat sale was banned on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti in Coimbatore on April 4, a few shops coming under Saravanampatti police station limits were operating as usual. However, the meat was priced higher than usual. When asked about it, a meat shop owner said they were forced to pay `1,000 to the police, and hence they were selling it above the normal price. The butcher shop owner added that the police allow them to sell meat and liquor even on dry days for a neat commission. Don’t pull the plug, let’s fix it On March 28, over 40,000 employees of TANGEDCO staged protests across the state pressing for long-standing demands. They were unaware of the shock awaiting them a few days later, as many of the employees who were expecting promotion orders on March 31 did not get it. The employees alleged that it was a ‘retaliation’ by the management against the people who led the protests. This has cast a shadow on the talks that were underway between the employees’ unions and the management. (Contributed by Sivaguru S, M S Thanaraj, Binita Jaiswal, R Kirubakaran & S Guruvanmikanathan; compiled by Ashutosh Acharya)