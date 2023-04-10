University of Madras to install statues of Velu Nachiyar, Thiruvalluvar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The University of Madras is planning to install statues of freedom fighter Velu Nachiyar and poet Thiruvalluvar in its two campuses to create awareness about their contributions. The decision was approved by the senate of the university and it will be presented in the syndicate meeting soon. After getting approval, the varsity will allocate funds for installing these statues.

The university has planned to install Velu Nachiyar’s statue in the main campus at Chepauk and Thiruvalluvar’s statue in the Marina campus. Last year, the university had announced the Veeramangai Velu Nachiyar award for the female students. Nachiyar was the first queen to fight against colonialism in India.

Officials from the university said that despite her sacrifice, many people are not aware about Velu Nachiyar, who was the queen of Sivaganga estate in the 1780s. “This year, we are celebrating 75th anniversary of independence and there is no better time to educate our youth about the bravery of queen Velu Nachiyar. A faculty member proposed the idea for installation of Velu Nachiyar’s statue and it was approved by the senate,” said Vice Chancellor of the university S Gowri.

