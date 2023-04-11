Join BJP if you like that party’s ideology: TN Minister Durai Murugan to Governor RN Ravi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Leader of the House and Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan on Monday ‘advised’ Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi to join BJP if he likes the ideology of that party. The minister said this while speaking on the resolution moved by Chief Minister MK Stalin criticising the governor.

Duraimurugan also recalled that during the at Home for Independence Day celebrations at Raj Bhavan, a documentary on freedom fighters was screened wherein Mahatma Gandhi and Nehru were not shown but many leaders including Veer Savarkar were shown.

“How can India’s freedom struggle be recorded without the contribution of Mahatma Gandhi and Nehru? Using whose money are you screening a film on freedom fighters without Gandhi?” Durai Murugan asked. Intervening, Speaker M Appavu quipped: “For them, it is only Godse,” amidst laughter from the members.

Quoting the views of many constitutional experts on the activities of the governors, Durai Murugan said, “I am of the view that the institution of the governor should be abolished.” The minister also said: “One who acts against the Constitution cannot be a citizen of the country, let alone the post of the governor.”

GK Mani (PMK) strongly condemned the ‘anti-democratic’ activities of the governor. The resolution moved by the chief minister is of soft nature. Selvaperunthagai (Congress) recalled how 10 MLAs were disqualified during the tenure of former chief minister MG Ramachandran charging that they acted against the Constitution. But now the governor is doing the same - violating the Constitution. He also recalled how former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa criticised the then governor M Channa Reddy.

T Velmurugan (TVK) said Governor RN Ravi has lost his moral right to continue in the gubernatorial post any more of his own activities. MH Jawahirullah (MMK) said how the governor who continues to act against the Constitution could take a class on the Constitution to the civil service aspirants. He said further steps to ensure the recall of Ravi as governor should continue. Sinthanaiselvan (VCK), ER Eswaran (KMDK), and Sadan Thirumalaikumar (MDMK) also spoke on the resolution moved by the chief minister.

