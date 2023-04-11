Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC orders periodic inspection of mental health centres across TN

The Madras High Court has directed the state government to hold periodic inspection of all mental health and de-addiction centres functioning in the state to safeguard public interest.

Published: 11th April 2023 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2023 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

Madras HC

Madras High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Madras High Court has directed the state government to hold a periodic inspections of all mental health and de-addiction centres functioning in the state to safeguard the public interest.

In a recent order, Justice SM Subramaniam said that rehabilitation or de-addiction centres cannot be run by individuals without obtaining proper permission and license, and the district social welfare officer is bound to initiate appropriate action. “Periodical inspection of such institutions is essential in order to safeguard public interest,” he said.

The direction was passed while disposing of a petition filed by Syed Ali Fathima seeking action to cancel the license of Ever Green Rehabilitation Centre at Manimangalam, in the suburbs of Chennai, and compensation of Rs 10 lakh for her family following the death of her husband Mohammed Rahim at the centre in 2014.

Upon finding that the centre does not have the required permission, the judge directed the director of Institute of Mental Health (IMH), Kilpauk, to inspect the centre within a week and initiate appropriate action if any lapses are found.

The director is duty bound to conduct periodical inspection in all such centres to ensure they are following the rules and regulations, the judge said. Directing the Chengalpattu district court to dispose of the case within four months, the judge said she is at liberty to claim compensation subject to the outcome of the case. 

