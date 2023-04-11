Migrant labourers rumour case: BJP spokesperson appears before Thoothukudi central police station

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: BJP Uttar Pradesh spokesperson Prashant Umrao, on Monday, appeared at the central police station for an inquiry in connection with the case of disinformation about migrant labourers being under attack in Tamil Nadu.



According to sources, Umrao, who is also the Standing Counsel for the state of Goa in the Supreme Court of India, had shared fake news of migrant workers being attacked in Tamil Nadu, which created tension among workers of Bihar in Tamil Nadu. The Thoothukudi central police booked a case against Umrao under sections 153, 153(A), 504, 505(1)(b), 505(1)(c), 505(2) of IPC and a special team was formed to nab him, sources added.



"The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court granted anticipatory bail for Umrao, with 14 conditions to be followed by him. Umrao appealed to the Supreme Court to strike down one of the conditions, which was to sign at Thoothukudi central police station for 15 days. The SC also struck down the condition while urging him to appear before the station concerned to cooperate with the investigation," sources said.



Sources further said that Umrao was questioned by Tiruchendur DSP Vasantharaj and Thoothukudi DSP Sathiyaraj at Thoothukudi central police station on Monday.



Umrao told TNIE that he appeared at Thoothukudi central police station on Monday following a direction from the Supreme Court, where he was questioned from morning till evening. "I have raised objections to some of the questions," Umrao said.



Sources said that the investigation officer and Thoothukudi central station inspector Ayyappan have summoned Umrao to appear before the station on April 13. Umrao is likely to produce surety for Rs 1 lakh at Thoothukudi Judicial Magistrate 2 in the meantime, sources added.

THOOTHUKUDI: BJP Uttar Pradesh spokesperson Prashant Umrao, on Monday, appeared at the central police station for an inquiry in connection with the case of disinformation about migrant labourers being under attack in Tamil Nadu. According to sources, Umrao, who is also the Standing Counsel for the state of Goa in the Supreme Court of India, had shared fake news of migrant workers being attacked in Tamil Nadu, which created tension among workers of Bihar in Tamil Nadu. The Thoothukudi central police booked a case against Umrao under sections 153, 153(A), 504, 505(1)(b), 505(1)(c), 505(2) of IPC and a special team was formed to nab him, sources added. "The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court granted anticipatory bail for Umrao, with 14 conditions to be followed by him. Umrao appealed to the Supreme Court to strike down one of the conditions, which was to sign at Thoothukudi central police station for 15 days. The SC also struck down the condition while urging him to appear before the station concerned to cooperate with the investigation," sources said. Sources further said that Umrao was questioned by Tiruchendur DSP Vasantharaj and Thoothukudi DSP Sathiyaraj at Thoothukudi central police station on Monday. Umrao told TNIE that he appeared at Thoothukudi central police station on Monday following a direction from the Supreme Court, where he was questioned from morning till evening. "I have raised objections to some of the questions," Umrao said. Sources said that the investigation officer and Thoothukudi central station inspector Ayyappan have summoned Umrao to appear before the station on April 13. Umrao is likely to produce surety for Rs 1 lakh at Thoothukudi Judicial Magistrate 2 in the meantime, sources added.