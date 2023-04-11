Rs 80-crore plan to renovate Valluvar Kottam in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Information and Publicity MP Saminathan informed the Assembly that Valluvar Kottam in Chennai will be renovated with state-of-the-art technology for Rs 80 crores.

Replying to the debate on the demand for grants for his department, he said to commemorate the yesteryear leaders of the Dravidian movement including Sir Pitty Thyagarayar, Dr C Natesan and Dr TM Naiar, a memorial will be built in Chennai at a cost of Rs 5 crore.

He said to honour the freedom fighters, statues of Venni Kaladi of Tenkasi district, Velu Nachiyar and Valukku Veli Ambalam, both from Sivaganga district, in their native districts each at a cost of Rs 50 lakh. Besides, the birth anniversary of Valluku Veli Amablam will be celebrated as a government function on every June 10.

To honour the freedom fighter Tiruppur Kumaran (Kodi Kaththa Kumaran), a memorial will be constructed with his life-size statue for Rs 3 crore. A statue of former CM K Kamaraj will be installed at Pollachi at the cost of Rs 50 lakh. To honour the language martyr Keezhapazhur Chinnasamy, a hall will be constructed in the Ariyalur district at Rs 3 crore.

Besides, statues will of Annal Thango, Namakkal Kavignar Ramalingam Pillai, and playback singer TM Soundararajan will be installed in their native districts.

CHENNAI: Minister for Information and Publicity MP Saminathan informed the Assembly that Valluvar Kottam in Chennai will be renovated with state-of-the-art technology for Rs 80 crores. Replying to the debate on the demand for grants for his department, he said to commemorate the yesteryear leaders of the Dravidian movement including Sir Pitty Thyagarayar, Dr C Natesan and Dr TM Naiar, a memorial will be built in Chennai at a cost of Rs 5 crore. He said to honour the freedom fighters, statues of Venni Kaladi of Tenkasi district, Velu Nachiyar and Valukku Veli Ambalam, both from Sivaganga district, in their native districts each at a cost of Rs 50 lakh. Besides, the birth anniversary of Valluku Veli Amablam will be celebrated as a government function on every June 10.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); To honour the freedom fighter Tiruppur Kumaran (Kodi Kaththa Kumaran), a memorial will be constructed with his life-size statue for Rs 3 crore. A statue of former CM K Kamaraj will be installed at Pollachi at the cost of Rs 50 lakh. To honour the language martyr Keezhapazhur Chinnasamy, a hall will be constructed in the Ariyalur district at Rs 3 crore. Besides, statues will of Annal Thango, Namakkal Kavignar Ramalingam Pillai, and playback singer TM Soundararajan will be installed in their native districts.