Ambasamudram custodial violence: Suspended ASP brushed stone against teeth, gum of three suspects

Thinakaran Rajamani By

Express News Service

TENKASI: Even as the public outrage sparked by allegations of custodial violence by suspended ASP Balveer Singh at Ambasamudram, Kallidaikurichi and VK Puram police stations are yet to die down, it has now come to light that Singh had allegedly tortured defenceless men at Pappakudi police station too.

“He brushed stone against teeth and gum of three suspects,” one of the victims told TNIE.

The three suspects were identified as S Maharaja of Pothukudi, Ramasamy (name changed) of Nanthanthattai and Vanaraja of Pappakudi. Speaking to TNIE, Maharaja said he was taken to the police station on March 12 after he was booked over an allegation that he beat a stone quarry supervisor.

“A policeman whisked me away from my house to Pappakudi police station in the morning. Sub-Inspector Abraham conducted an inquiry and then I was made to wait for some time. Upon the arrival of Balveer Singh, I was taken to a room upstairs where Singh along with two other personnel came. Singh was wearing shorts, a T-shirt and white gloves. The other personnel brought stones with them. They held back my hands and Singh rubbed my teeth and gums with stones. I started bleeding profusely. Since it was a Sunday, I was lodged in the cell during the night and produced before the Alangulam judicial magistrate the next day,” he recalled.

Maharaja further said he was asked by the police to tell the magistrate that he had injured his mouth during a fall.

“Even though I was taken to the primary health centre in Mannarkovil for a Covid-19 test, they did not treat me for the mouth wounds. I could not even eat or drink anything. Since I reported unbearable pain, they took me from the Ambasamudram sub-jail to the Ambasamudram GH for treatment. I was released on bail on March 23 to attend my sister’s marriage three days later,” he said.

Maharaja had met Ramasamy inside the jail and came to know that the latter was also tortured by Singh using rocks. Ramasamy was booked on March 8 over an allegation that he threatened a man with a sword. “I was handcuffed and taken to Pappakudi police station. Singh rubbed my teeth and gum with stone. I was not given treatment and came on bail after spending 26 days in jail,” Ramasamy told TNIE over the phone.

Based on information received from Ramasamy, TNIE attempted to meet the third victim, Vanaraja, in Pappakudi. However, he was not available in the village. His relative Deiva Thevar said, “Vanaraja was taken to Pappakudi police station during a night last month. I am unsure whether there is an FIR registered against him or not. When he came out of the station, his mouth was bleeding. I admitted him to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for treatment.”

Victim’s account

A victim said he was asked by the policemen to tell the magistrate that he had injured his mouth in a fall. “Even though I was taken to the PHC for a Covid-19 test, they did not treat me for the mouth wounds,” he said.

