Tamil Nadu

CPM asks why FIR not filed in Ambasamudram custodial torture case yet

I do not know why an FIR has not been filed against the police officials even after 15 days of the incident, he added.

Published: 12th April 2023 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2023 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

CPM state president releasing report of the party’s fact-finding team which met custodial torture victims in Tirunelveli | express

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI:  Expressing doubts about whether the state government is bowing to the pressure of the police department in the Ambasamudram custodial torture case, CPM state president K Balakrishnan said the government would earn a bad reputation if it fails to control the police force.

Balakrishnan released the report of a fact-finding team, which met victims of alleged torture at the hands of suspended Ambasamudram ASP Balveer Singh and other police personnel.  

Questioning the state government’s approach in the case, Balakrishnan said Balveer Singh is yet to be arrested despite the CM stating the government has zero tolerance towards custodial torture.

“The DMK government would get a bad reputation if it cannot control the police department,” he said. 

Balakrishnan further claimed even though the intelligence wing sent a report on the Ambasamudram custodial torture, somebody prevented it from reaching the CM. The report of the fact-finding team, which included advocates N Ramar and P Murugan along with CPM district secretary K Sriram, recommended the filing of an FIR against Singh and issuing of compensation to the victims. It further recommended an inquiry by a retired justice.
 

