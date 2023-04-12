Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK councillor in Vriddhachalam held for sexually assaulting UKG student

The Chief Minister said a six-year-old girl UKG student of an elementary school in Sakthi Nagar in Vriddhachalam had complained of stomach pain after she returned from school on April 11.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state police have arrested V Pakkirisamy (53), correspondent of a private elementary school in Vriddhachalam in Cuddalore district on charges of sexually assaulting a six-year-old UKG girl.

Meanwhile, the ruling DMK has expelled Pakkirisamy who is also the party's councillor for Ward No 30 in Vriddhachalam municipality for acting against the principles of the party besides disrepute to the party. 

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday announced this in the state Assembly while responding to an issue raised by Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami. 

The Chief Minister said a six-year-old girl UKG student of an elementary school in Sakthi Nagar in Vriddhachalam had complained of stomach pain after she returned from school on April 11 and when she was taken to a private hospital, the doctor said the girl was subjected to sexual assault, and later, she was admitted to Vriddhachalam government hospital for treatment.  

Based on a complaint lodged by the mother of the girl child with the All Women Police Station at Vriddhachalam, retired teacher Pakkirisamy was arrested.  

"I have ordered further investigations into this case and directed that severe action should be taken against the culprit without any partiality. The District Child Protection Officer also enquired about this issue. This government treats those who indulge in crimes against children and women as a disgrace to the entire humanity. I promise that stringent action against such persons will be taken without any partiality whoever be the culprits," the Chief Minister said.

Stalin added: "I am not ready to tell the House that I did not hear this news or that I saw this only on the television channel. On hearing the news, I spoke to the officials concerned and they immediately arrested the person involved in the crime," he added.

