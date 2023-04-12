Resto bars violate excise rules, ruin public peace: Former Puducherry CM

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The opposition Congress and ruling party ally AIADMK continue their demand for the closure of resto bars and pubs in Puducherry by alleging violation of excise rules.



Former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Tuesday charged the AINRC-BJP government of turning Puducherry into a 'murder city' as the uncontrolled growth of resto bars in the 'spiritual' town causes law and order issues and violation of Supreme court order banning the sale of alcohol sale near religious places and residential areas among others.



There is no control over their functioning. The bars operate upto 2 am with loud music, dance and drug usage. People are unable to live peacefully and the situation has worsened with the recent death of a youth who was attacked by a group of intoxicated people, said Narayanasamy and charged the AINRC-BJP government for their liquor policy which focuses only on revenue. Additionally, they have permitted a “Beer Bus" which will bring tourists into the union territory just to drink, he added.



Meanwhile, Puducherry Pradesh Youth Congress planned to organise a demonstration against the resto bars near residential areas, places of worship, and educational institutions on Wednesday, demanding their closure.

Former AIADMK MLA Vaiyapuri Manikandam led a rally to the secretariat and submitted a memorandum to the Chief Secretary seeking closure of all resto bars near national highways and state highways as per the Supreme Court order on March 25 2023. This order extends to and includes stretches of such highways which fall within the limits of a municipal corporation, city, town or local authority.

Accordingly, no shop for the sale of liquor should be visible from a highway. They should not be situated within a distance of 500 m of the outer edge of the highway or of a service lane along the highway. The order has also directed closure of liquor shops within 150 metres from temple/mosque/educational institution within a period of four weeks.



Urging the Chief Secretary to implement the order immediately, he said that resto bars are mushrooming here which spoil the culture and heritage of Puducherry.

