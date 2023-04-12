 Special law soon to implement sub plans for SC/STs: TN CM MK Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday announced that special legislation would be enacted for the efficient implementation of the sub-plans for the welfare of the SC/STs in the next session of the Assembly.

“Enacting such legislation has been a long-pending demand. After proper consultation, steps will be taken to introduce legislation for implementing the SC/ST Sub Plan in the next session of the Assembly,” the Chief Minister said while chairing the meeting of the State level vigilance and monitoring committee of the Adi Dravida and Welfare Department here at the secretariat.

The Chief Minister also said the state government has been keen on providing education, giving employment opportunities, placing them in powerful positions, giving the benefits of reservation, extending financial assistance, and giving house sites and houses to the SC/STs.

“But I don’t think the government’s duty has ended with these services since we have to travel a long distance to establish an egalitarian society. We can ensure growth in other respects by allocating funds, visionary schemes, and monitoring. But the transformation in the thinking process cannot be achieved quickly. The dirt gathered in thousands of years cannot be set right within a few tens of years,” the Chief Minister added.

The Chief Minister also gave a long list of welfare schemes being implemented for the SC/STs. Ministers K Ramachandran, Palanivel Thiagarajan, CV Ganesan, M Mathiventhan, VCK leaders Thol Thirumavalavan and D Ravikumar, DMK MP A Raja and MLAs from all parties, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and senior officials were present during the review meeting.

